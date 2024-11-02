Football

Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester City, EPL: Cherries End Worst Record In English Football With Shock Win

This is Bournemouth's first-ever win against Manchester City in all competitions, having drawn two and lost 19 games against them before Saturday's Premier League victory

Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson helped give Bournemouth their first-ever league win against Manchester City as they beat the defending champions 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium. (More Football News)

The hosts boosted their giant-killing credentials as they secured a third home victory on the bounce, having beaten Arsenal last time out.

Semenyo got Bournemouth off the mark inside 10 minutes as he turned to fire in at the far post from the centre of the box, before Evanilson doubled the lead after the restart.

Josko Gvardiol gave the visitors a consolation goal with a brilliant header at the back post on 82 minutes but it was too little too late.

While Erling Haaland hit the post and Phil Foden fired just wide in a frantic stoppage time, Bournemouth secured all three points and left Pep Guardiola's man to travel back north empty-handed.

City drop down to second and fail to take advantage of Arsenal’s earlier falter, while Bournemouth move up to eighth.

Data Debrief: Historic victory for Bournemouth ends City's winning streak

This is the host's first-ever win against City in all competitions (D2 L19 before today), while it’s their first league win over the reigning Premier League champions since a 3-0 win over Chelsea in January 2018.

The defeat brings City's 32-game Premier League unbeaten run to an end. They’ve lost successive matches in all competitions for the first time since September 2023.

This is their first defeat when going at least two goals behind in a Premier League game since October 2021 against Crystal Palace, having avoided defeat on their last five previous occasions before today (W3 D2).

Conversely, Bournemouth's fortunes are looking up. They are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games, with those results coming against three of last season's top four (W2 D1).

This is just the fourth time they’ve won three successive home games in the Premier League after October 2016, February 2018 and April 2024.

