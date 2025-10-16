La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 9 Preview: Injury-Hit Barcelona Look Forward To Key Fixtures; Real Madrid To Miss Mbappe

La Liga 2025-26 Gameweek 9: Find out all about the ninth matchweek of the Spanish La Liga, including the big teams, key matches, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Spanish La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 9 Preview fixtures live streaming Barcelona real madrid
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski shoots a penalty kick during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Barcelona lose Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo to injuries

  • Upcoming fixtures include La Liga match against Girona and Champions League game vs Olympiacos

  • Real Madrid will be without injured Kylian Mbappe against Getafe

Barcelona lost more players, including striker Robert Lewandowski and playmaker Dani Olmo, to injuries during the international break. Now, the club faces a challenging period with crucial upcoming fixtures, beginning with a La Liga visit to Girona on Saturday, following a shock 4-1 defeat at Sevilla.

Lewandowski returned from international duty with Poland, reporting a left hamstring injury. Olmo and fellow Spain international Ferran Torres also reported muscle injuries in their left legs upon their return.

Torres, who has started ahead of Lewandowski this season and scored five goals, now faces a spell on the sidelines. Olmo, a versatile playmaker, can operate as a false nine.

Barcelona had already lost teen star Lamine Yamal, forward Raphinha, midfielders Gavi and Fermin Lopez, and goalkeeper Joan Garcia to injuries before the international break. Yamal, who aggravated a groin injury that had been troubling him for weeks, and Fermin are both back in training this week, but team doctors have yet to clear them for play.

With potentially five key attacking players unavailable, manager Hansi Flick faces the challenge of reinventing Barcelona's attack.

Related Content
Related Content

La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 7: Key Matches

Barcelona's unbeaten season ended with the loss at Sevilla a fortnight ago, a result that allowed Real Madrid to reclaim the league lead.

Barcelona now embark on a short trip up the Mediterranean coast to play struggling Girona, who registered their only win of the season at home with a 2-1 victory against Valencia. However, historically, Girona have lost the last 11 league matches where they conceded first.

﻿Domestically, Barcelona host Olympiacos on Tuesday in the Champions League and then visit Real Madrid for the first El Clasico of the season on October 26.

Rival Kylian Mbappe also faces uncertainty as he is doubtful for Real Madrid’s game against Getafe on Sunday, having missed a World Cup qualifier for France due to an ankle injury.

Los Blancos will host Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday, before hosting their top rival, Barcelona, at the Santiago Bernabéu on 26 October.

Liga 2025-26 Matchday 7: Players To Watch

Academy product Roony Bardghji, the 19-year-old winger, could receive more minutes for Barcelona after making his debut for Sweden last week.

Marcus Rashford can also capitalise on a likely role up front. The on-loan England international has settled well at Barcelona, scoring three goals and registering a team-leading five assists.

Off the pitch, Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong extended his contract with Barcelona this week, an agreement now set to run through 2029.

La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

The La Liga 2025-26 matches will all be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcasts of the games.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kohli, Rohit Bat Together In Perth Before Australia ODI Series Begins - Watch

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 2 Report: Ishan Kishan’s 173 Wrecks Tamil Nadu

  3. Irfan Umair's Story: From Double Shifts As Waiter To Ranji Debut For Mumbai

  4. ICC Player Of The Month Awards For September Swept By Indian Openers: Check Who Won It

  5. Kane Williamson Named Lucknow Super Giants Strategic Advisor Ahead Of IPL 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  2. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

  3. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  4. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  5. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  2. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

  3. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  4. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  5. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

Latest Stories

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

  2. Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

  3. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  4. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  5. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  6. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  7. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  8. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread