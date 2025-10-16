Barcelona lose Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo to injuries
Upcoming fixtures include La Liga match against Girona and Champions League game vs Olympiacos
Real Madrid will be without injured Kylian Mbappe against Getafe
Barcelona lost more players, including striker Robert Lewandowski and playmaker Dani Olmo, to injuries during the international break. Now, the club faces a challenging period with crucial upcoming fixtures, beginning with a La Liga visit to Girona on Saturday, following a shock 4-1 defeat at Sevilla.
Lewandowski returned from international duty with Poland, reporting a left hamstring injury. Olmo and fellow Spain international Ferran Torres also reported muscle injuries in their left legs upon their return.
Torres, who has started ahead of Lewandowski this season and scored five goals, now faces a spell on the sidelines. Olmo, a versatile playmaker, can operate as a false nine.
Barcelona had already lost teen star Lamine Yamal, forward Raphinha, midfielders Gavi and Fermin Lopez, and goalkeeper Joan Garcia to injuries before the international break. Yamal, who aggravated a groin injury that had been troubling him for weeks, and Fermin are both back in training this week, but team doctors have yet to clear them for play.
With potentially five key attacking players unavailable, manager Hansi Flick faces the challenge of reinventing Barcelona's attack.
La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 7: Key Matches
Barcelona's unbeaten season ended with the loss at Sevilla a fortnight ago, a result that allowed Real Madrid to reclaim the league lead.
Barcelona now embark on a short trip up the Mediterranean coast to play struggling Girona, who registered their only win of the season at home with a 2-1 victory against Valencia. However, historically, Girona have lost the last 11 league matches where they conceded first.
Domestically, Barcelona host Olympiacos on Tuesday in the Champions League and then visit Real Madrid for the first El Clasico of the season on October 26.
Rival Kylian Mbappe also faces uncertainty as he is doubtful for Real Madrid’s game against Getafe on Sunday, having missed a World Cup qualifier for France due to an ankle injury.
Los Blancos will host Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday, before hosting their top rival, Barcelona, at the Santiago Bernabéu on 26 October.
Liga 2025-26 Matchday 7: Players To Watch
Academy product Roony Bardghji, the 19-year-old winger, could receive more minutes for Barcelona after making his debut for Sweden last week.
Marcus Rashford can also capitalise on a likely role up front. The on-loan England international has settled well at Barcelona, scoring three goals and registering a team-leading five assists.
Off the pitch, Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong extended his contract with Barcelona this week, an agreement now set to run through 2029.
La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Details
The La Liga 2025-26 matches will all be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcasts of the games.
(With AP Inputs)