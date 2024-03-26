Football

Spain Vs Brazil, International Friendly Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pedri Vs Vinicus Jr In Action On TV And Online

Spain national football team welcome Brazil as the two international powerhouses lock horns in at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu. Here are the live streaming, timing and other details

Outlook Sports Desk
AP
Spain will hope for a better show against Brazil. Photo: AP
info_icon

European footballing powerhouse, Spain welcome Brazil for a international friendly at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on March 26, 2024 (March 27, 2:00 AM IST). (More Football News)

The Selecao Canarinha come into this match on the back of a grinding 1-0 win over England at the Wembley Stadium. Endrick's 80th minute goal proved to be the winner as Brazil defeated England on their own turf.

Spain, on the other hand, were defeated by Colombia 1-0 and will hope for a better show against Brazil.

Endrick celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium in London. - AP/Alastair Grant
Friendly: Teenaged Endrick Scores Record Goal As Brazil Trounce England At Wembley

BY Associated Press

Live Streaming Information:

When will the Spain vs Brazil international friendly match start?

The international friendly match between Spain and Brazil will kick-off on Wednesday, March 27 at 02:00 a.m. IST at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Where to watch the live telecast of Spain vs Brazil, international football friendly in India?

Live telecast of the Spain vs Brazil, international football friendly will be available on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where to live stream the Spain vs Brazil, international football friendly in India?

Live streaming of the Spain vs Brazil, international football friendly will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

