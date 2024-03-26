Spain Vs Brazil, International Friendly Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pedri Vs Vinicus Jr In Action On TV And Online

European footballing powerhouse, Spain welcome Brazil for a international friendly at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on March 26, 2024 (March 27, 2:00 AM IST). (More Football News)
The Selecao Canarinha come into this match on the back of a grinding 1-0 win over England at the Wembley Stadium. Endrick's 80th minute goal proved to be the winner as Brazil defeated England on their own turf.
Spain, on the other hand, were defeated by Colombia 1-0 and will hope for a better show against Brazil.
When will the Spain vs Brazil international friendly match start?
Advertisement
The international friendly match between Spain and Brazil will kick-off on Wednesday, March 27 at 02:00 a.m. IST at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Where to watch the live telecast of Spain vs Brazil, international football friendly in India?
Live telecast of the Spain vs Brazil, international football friendly will be available on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels in India.
Where to live stream the Spain vs Brazil, international football friendly in India?
Live streaming of the Spain vs Brazil, international football friendly will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.