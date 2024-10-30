Spain Floods: Valencia's Copa Del Rey Fixture Postponed; Real Madrid Clash In Doubt

Valencia's Copa del Rey match against Parla Escuela has been postponed after the devastating flash floods hit the region. (More Football News)
Valencia's away game against the sixth-tier side was to be played in Parla, located 15 miles from the Spanish capital of Madrid, on Wednesday.
The match has since been rescheduled for November 6, while other games within proximity have also been postponed.
Levante's trip to fourth-tier Pontevedra in north-west Spain has been pushed back to next week, as has the tie between Xerez and AD Ceuta.
Thursday's Copa del Rey fixtures were also affected, with Manises' encounter with Getafe also called off.
"Given the current circumstances, it is possible that other matches scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, may also experience changes," the RFEF said in a statement.
"The RFEF, in coordination with the various clubs, is working intensively to assess all possible scenarios and take appropriate measures."
Valencia host La Liga champions Real Madrid at Mestalla Stadium on Saturday, though there has been no official confirmation whether the game will go ahead.