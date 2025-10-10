South Korea Vs Brazil Live Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, Head-To-Head Record And More

Watch South Korea vs Brazil live from Seoul World Cup Stadium on October 10, 2025. Check the KOR vs BRA international friendly match preview, head-to-head stats, streaming info, and more as both teams prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026

O
South Korea Vs Brazil Live Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, Head-To-Head Record And More
Rain lashes Seoul World Cup Stadium ahead of the international friendly match between South Korea and Brazil in Seoul. Photo: AP
  • South Korea unbeaten in their World Cup qualifying campaign, topped Group B in Asia

  • Brazil, despite a shaky run in CONMEBOL qualifiers, secured direct World Cup ticket (5th place)

  • Son Heung-min set to break South Korea's appearances record (male)

South Korea welcome Brazil to the iconic Seoul World Cup Stadium for an international friendly match that, while coinciding with ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, has no qualification pressure, so to speak. Watch the South Korea vs Brazil football match live.

Both teams have already booked their tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026. So, this clash offers both sides a chance to work on their respective squads and fine-tune for the global showpiece next year, well in advance.

Hong Myung-bo's Taegeuk Warriors enter the match with confidence. In their September friendlies, they beat the United States 2-0, then played out a 2-2 draw with Mexico.

South Korea's World Cup qualifying campaign was emphatic, too. They topped Group B undefeated and confirmed an early ticket to the Americas. But in Brazil, South Korea will have an elite opponent.

Carlo Ancelotti's Selecao, despite finishing fifth in CONMEBOL qualifying, secured direct entry to the World Cup. However, their form has been patchy, and they lost to Bolivia 0-1 in their previous outing.

South Korea captain Son Heung-min is all set to earn his 137th international cap today. The former Tottenham Hotspur star, now with Los Angeles FC, will become the most-capped player in South Korea's men's football history.

South Korea Vs Brazil Head-To-Head Record

This marks the ninth meeting between the two teams. Brazil lead the head-to-head record 7-1, with Korea's lone win coming in an international friendly on March 28, 1999, 1-0, thanks to a 90th-minute Kim Do-Hoon goal at Olympic Stadium, Seoul.

But since that match, Brazil have won five on the trot, including a 5-1 thrashing in their FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 match at Stadium 974, Doha.

That match witnessed Neymar becoming the third player to score at three World Cup Finals for Brazil after Pele and Ronaldo.

South Korea Vs Brazil, International Friendly: Starting XIs

South Korea (5-4-1): Jo Hyeon-woo; Kim Ju-sung, Lee Tae-seok, Kim Min-jae, Cho Yu-min, Seol Young-woo; Lee Jae-sung, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Kang-in; Son Heung-min

Brazil (4-2-4): Bento; Vitinho, Eder Militao, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Estevao, Cunha, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

South Korea Vs Brazil, International Friendly: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the South Korea vs Brazil, International Friendly be played?

The South Korea vs Brazil, International Friendly will be played at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Friday, October 10, 2025 at 4:30pm IST.

Where will the South Korea vs Brazil, International Friendly be telecast and live streamed?

The South Korea vs Brazil, International Friendly will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It will be broadcast on Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+Sky+ and Globo in Brazil and TVING, Coupang Play, TVN and TV Chosun in South Korea.

