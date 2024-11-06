Football

Slovan Bratislava 1-4 Dinamo Zagreb, UCL: Slovakian Side Still Searching For First Point

The result left Slovan Bratislava bottom of the Champions League table, yet to earn their first point after four matches

Dinamo Zagreb came back from a goal down to cruise to a 4-1 victory away to Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The home side scored just their second goal of the league stage to go ahead after just five minutes through forward David Strelec.

But their lead was short-lived, with Dinamo getting back on level terms just five minutes later after Dario Spikic cut inside and slotted into the near post after carrying the ball into the box.

The visitors were ahead after the half-hour mark as Petar Sucic headed Marko Pjaca's cross home.

They extended their lead in the 54th minute after Sandro Kulenovic tapped in from close range to finish off a lovely flowing move. But neither he, nor his side, were done there.

A fourth arrived in the 72nd minute, with Kulenovic curling home an effort from the edge of the penalty area.

The result left Slovan Bratislava bottom of the Champions League table, yet to earn their first point after four matches, while Dinamo are up to 10th on seven points with the later matches still to play.

Data debrief: Dinamo sitting pretty

Dinamo Zagreb have opened a six-point gap to the bottom eight in the Champions League table, having dropped just two points since their 9-2 demolition away to Bayern Munich.

Qualification for the play-off round would mark the first time that the Croatian side have ever progressed into the knockout stage in the competition.

Their victory, meanwhile, was the first time – excluding qualifiers – in which they have scored four goals away from home in the Champions League.

