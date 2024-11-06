Football

Inter Vs Arsenal, UCL: Inzaghi Expecting Charged-Up Gunners After Newcastle Loss

Arsenal come into the UEFA Champions League encounter against the reigning Serie A champions on the back of a defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi.
Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi. Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Inter boss Simone Inzaghi is expecting a difficult test against "one of the best teams in Europe" when Arsenal visit the San Siro in the Champions League on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Arsenal come into the encounter against the reigning Serie A champions on the back of a defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League last weekend. 

Mikel Arteta's side have now lost two of their last three league games, having tasted defeat just once in their 25 games in the top-flight (W21 D3) in 2024. 

But Inzaghi, who helped Inter keep pace at the Serie A summit with a controversial 1-0 win over Venezia, is expecting a reaction from the Gunners. 

"We are facing one of the best teams in Europe, very recognisable with a great coach," Inzaghi said.

"We all know how the big teams react after a defeat. Look at us after the derby... You find teams out for redress.

"I saw the match between Arsenal and Newcastle. Playing at Newcastle's home is not easy, but it was an open and fascinating match.

"We will find a team that lost two-and-a-half days ago, they will want to play a great game at San Siro."

Inter lost the Derby della Madonnina 2-1 to Milan in September, but have since gone on to win seven of their eight games in all competitions. 

Inzaghi's side are just ahead of Arsenal in the Champions League table, with both teams picking up seven points from their opening three games. 

The two sides have only met previously in the 2003-04 Champions League – both games were away wins (Arsenal 0-3 Inter, Inter 1-5 Arsenal).

While history favours the visiting side, Inzaghi has said his side will try to dominate possession against Arsenal in order to remain unbeaten in the competition. 

"If you see Arsenal among 100 teams, without knowing the name, you recognise them. They played for the last two English titles, point for point with Manchester City," he said.

"We will have to try to keep the ball as much as possible, we know that we are facing a team that put on a lot of offensive pressure.

"We know that it will be a problem for us when they have the ball but the opposite is also true."

Arsenal have also struggled in recent games in the Champions League in Italy, failing to find the back of the net in their last four away games in the country. 

Emmanuel Adebayor was the last Gunners player to score there in a 2-0 win over Milan in March 2008, and Inter will be confident of keeping it that way. 

Although only five teams have faced more shots in the Champions League this season than Inter (53), they have kept three clean sheets so far.

