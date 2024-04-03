Football

Napoli President De Laurentiis Speaks To Prosecutors Amid Inquiry Into Victor Osimhen Deal

Prosecutors reportedly allege that the market value of four players Napoli sold to Lille as part of a deal to buy Nigeria striker Osimhen in September 2020 were inflated to help the Italian club balance their books

Advertisement

Martin%20Rickett%2FPA%0A
Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis, centre, was questioned by Rome’s Public Prosecutors Office on Wednesday. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA
info_icon

Napoli have confirmed club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken to prosecutors as part of an inquiry into the signing of Victor Osimhen.

Italian media has reported De Laurentiis is under investigation for alleged false accounting.

Prosecutors reportedly allege that the market value of four players Napoli sold to Lille as part of a deal to buy Nigeria striker Osimhen in September 2020 were inflated to help the Italian club balance their books.

A Napoli statement on Wednesday said: “Upon his request, Aurelio De Laurentiis was heard today at the prosecutor’s office in Rome as part of the ongoing inquiry into the purchase of Victor Osimhen.”

Advertisement

According to Italian media, Napoli paid Lille around £65.5milion for Osimhen, with the total value of the four outgoing players – Ciro Palmieri, Orestis Karnezis, Luigi Liguori and Claudio Manzi – given as around £17.15m.

null - null
French Football Federation Faces Criticism For Limiting Support For Ramadan Observance

BY Associated Press

Osimhen was instrumental in Napoli winning the Serie A title last season for the first time in 33 years, finishing as top scorer with 26 goals.

The 25-year-old signed a new contract in December, but it contains a reported £100m release clause and he has bene linked with a summer move away from the club.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Did US Warn Russia About Crocus City Hall Being A Potential Target?
  2. BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi Fighting Cancer, Says Won't Be Part Of Lok Sabha Elections
  3. Joe Flaherty Dies At 82: ‘SCTV’, ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Actor-Comedian Passes Away After Brief Illness
  4. Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest Today | Details
  5. Trapped: With Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest, What Is The Future Of AAP?
  6. 'Uncle Samsik' Teaser Review: Song Kang-ho Turns Enigmatic And Dubious In His Television Debut Series
  7. Muslim Leaders Decline White House Ramadan Invitation As Biden's Israel Policy Draws Anger
  8. Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer