Football

Serie A: Thiago Motta Makes Strong First Impression As Juventus Boss

"I was satisfied with the performance but above all with the result. We deserved to win," Thiago Motta told a press conference

Thiago Motta
Juventus head coach, Thiago Motta
info_icon

Thiago Motta was satisfied with Juventus's performance after they strolled to a 3-0 home win against Como in his first Serie A game in charge on Monday. (More Football News)

Juve put on a confident display as they beat newly-promoted Como with Samuel Mbangula, Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso all on target in the opener at the Allianz Stadium.

"I was satisfied with the performance but above all with the result. We deserved to win," Motta told a press conference.

"Today, I liked the defensive phase, understanding the moment to press, recompose, the willingness of the attackers, of Dusan [Vlahovic] to start the first pressing.

"I'm satisfied. We can improve there too, and we'll try to do it in everything. I think this team should and can do it."

Juve, who won nine consecutive titles between 2012 and 2020, are hoping for a fresh start under their new coach, whose main objective will be to secure the first Serie A crown for the Turin club in four years.

"Humility is always needed," Motta said. "Like that of Dusan today in dropping back to consolidate the team. We played well against a very good team that was coming with great enthusiasm.

"We faced them with great respect, in the right way: defending ourselves together; when we have the ball we have players of great quality, with a great understanding of the moment and the game, and we did very well throughout the match."

The 41-year-old continued to heap praise on Vlahovic, who had a series of chances and a goal ruled out for offside.

"Dusan had a great game with and without the ball. For us, he is an important player who definitely needs the team," Motta added.

Vlahovic could have doubled Juventus' advantage just before the break from a free kick, but Como keeper Pepe Reina dived to make a save before the 24-year-old striker rattled the far post seconds later.

"We need to recover from this game, regain our energy and focus on Hellas Verona," Motta said.

"We will face a tricky team. They demonstrated that on the first day, and we have to do a good job."

