Roma have announced the appointment of Ivan Juric as the club's new manager on a deal until the end of the season. (More Football News)
The former Torino boss succeeds Daniele De Rossi, who was dismissed after just seven months in charge following a winless start to the Serie A campaign.
Juric's contract will reportedly be extended should the Giallorssi qualify for next season's Champions League.
The 49-year-old, who took training for the first time on Wednesday, becomes the first Croatian to manage Roma, having departed Torino at the end of last season after three years in charge of Il Toro.
Juric led Crotone to Serie A promotion in the 2015-16 campaign, while he has also overseen the fortunes of Genoa and Verona in the Italian top flight.
He will take charge of Roma for the first time on Sunday, when they welcome Udinese to Stadio Olimpico.