Rasmus Hojlund Out To Prove Himself In Serie A Return

Rasmus Hojlund is eager to prove himself on his return to Serie A after joining Napoli on loan.
The Danish striker will spend the 2025-26 season with Napoli, who will be obligated to make the deal from Manchester United permanent if they qualify for the Champions League.
Hojlund spent the 2022-23 campaign with Atalanta, where he scored nine goals and registered two assists in 32 Serie A matches.
Despite scoring 10 Premier League goals in his debut campaign with United, the 22-year-old scored just four times in 32 league appearances last season.
Hojlund is determined to show his quality in the Italian top-flight once again as he looks to find his form from his time with Atalanta.
“I come with a lot to prove, I want to show myself in the best team in Italy, and Napoli is going to be very, very good,” Hojlund told the Napoli YouTube channel.
“It’s different now, obviously, as I come with more experience and I’m a better football player. I come with a lot of international experience, I played in the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, and in multiple countries.
“I always work hard, I like to say I want to die on the pitch, to give everything for the team, to score goals, create, and fight for everything.
“The tifosi are very, very good here. I played in Italy before, I played with Atalanta, I know how crazy they are here, how much they love football, I saw in the streets and at the Maradona stadium, it’s incredible.
“I’ve been looking forward to this opportunity, I’m very, very grateful and I’m going to do my best to make us win something this year again, and to do the fans and club proud.”