Laurent Blanc will be hoping to form a French connection with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante after his appointment as Al-Ittihad head coach. (More Football News)
The Saudi Pro League champions confirmed the 58-year-old's arrival on Saturday, with Blanc signing a two-year contract and the club holding an option for a further year.
Former France international Blanc was dismissed by Lyon in his last role, having stayed on for just under a year before his sacking came after losing three of four opening Ligue 1 matches in September 2023.
The former centre-back, who has also managed Paris Saint-Germain, is expected to make Houssem Aouar the first signing of his reign.
Aouar impressed for Lyon before earning a move to Roma, who are expected to part ways after just one season together following reports of a €12million deal plus add-ons.
Midfielder Aouar played for France before switching allegiances to Algeria, and the Les Bleus connection is said to have played a significant role in his move in tandem with Blanc's appointment.
Blanc also has fellow compatriots Benzema and Kante in his squad, as well as former Liverpool midfielder and Brazil international Fabinho.
Al-Ittihad pipped Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title last season, winning the competition for the first time in 15 years.