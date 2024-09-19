Al-Nassr have appointed former Milan boss Stefano Pioli as their new head coach after parting company with Luis Castro, the Saudi Pro League club confirmed on Wednesday. (More Football News)
Cristiano Ronaldo's side, who finished a distant second in the Pro League to unbeaten Al-Hilal last season, relieved Castro of his duties after taking five points from their first three games of 2024-25.
Al-Nassr have played out frustrating 1-1 draws with Al-Raed and Al-Ahli in their first two home games of the campaign, either side of beating AL-Feiha 4-1.
Pioli had been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia after leaving his role as head coach of Milan at the end of 2023-24, when the Rossoneri finished 19 points behind Serie A winners Inter.
"Pioli Is Nassrawi. We welcome Stefano Pioli as our new coach", read a post to the team's X account, with details of his contract not being announced.
Pioli previously led Milan to a surprise Scudetto triumph in 2021-22, and his first match in charge will see him face off against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq on Friday.