Roma have signed Saud Abdulhamid from Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday. (More Sports News)
Reports in Italy suggest the deal for the 25-year-old defender was worth €3million.
"Roma are pleased to announce the signing of Saud Abdulhamid on a permanent deal from Al Hilal," the club said in a short statement.
The Saudi Arabia international was a key player for Jorge Jesus' side last season, netting four times and providing nine assists in all competitions to help Al Hilal win a domestic treble.
Manchester City's Joao Cancelo joined Al Hilal to replace Abdulhamid, who will be the first Saudi Arabian player to compete in Serie A.