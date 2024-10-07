Football

Santosh Trophy 2024: Hyderabad To Host Final Rounds Of 78th National Football Championship

Hyderabad will host the final rounds of the 78th edition of the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, for the first time in over five decades (57 years), the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed

Representative image showing a football. Photo: File
The last time Hyderabad hosted the tournament was back in 1966-67 when Railways defeated Services to be crowned the champions.

The last time Hyderabad hosted the tournament was back in 1966-67 when Railways defeated Services to be crowned the champions. 

Telangana have also received a bye to the final rounds as hosts. 

Services and Goa, the winners of the nine groups and the finalists of last season will play in Hyderabad.

Services Football Team with the trophy after beating Goa 0-1 in the 77th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy at the Golden Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, March 9. - AIFF
Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Final: Services Beat Goa 1-0 To Win National Championship For 7th Time

BY PTI

The group stages are scheduled to take place in November.

Group A: Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab.

Group B: Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi.

Group C: Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bengal, Bihar.  

Group D: Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Tripura.

Group E: Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram.

Group F: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha.

Group G: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar.

Group H: Kerala, Pondicherry, Lakshadweep, Railways.

Group I: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Rajasthan.

The final rounds of the tournament are tentatively scheduled to start in the first week of December. 

