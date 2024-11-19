Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Matchday 5 Highlights: Unbeaten Manipur, Tamil Nadu Enter Final Round

Former champions Manipur and two-time finalists Tamil Nadu entered the final round of the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 with contrasting group stage wins on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). (Streaming & Guide | More Football News)
In Agartala, Manipur rode a brace from Senapati lad LT Lowly to beat hosts Tripura 2-0. After a cagey first half at Umakanta Mini Stadium, Lowly opened the scoring in the 78th minute and then added a second in the extra time.
The 2002–03 champions enjoyed an unblemished Group D outing, three wins in three with a goal difference of +8 (10 scored, 2 conceded). Tripura finished second with four points, ahead of Mizoram (3) and winless Sikkim.
In the day’s first match, Mizoram thrashed Sikkim 7-0 to sign off with a win. F Lallawmkima (2), Michael Lalbiaksanga, HK Lalhruaitluanga, Laltluangliana, Lalthankima and Lalthanpuia were the goalscorers for the 2013-14 champions.
Elsewhere, Tamil Nadu also maintained their all-win record with 8-0 humbling of 1965-66 winners Andhra Pradesh at RDT Stadium, Anantapur. Lijo K scored four goals while Nandha Kumar Ananthraj added a brace. Henry Joseph Immanuel and A Regan also found the back of the net.
Group G also witnessed another goal-fest with Karnataka scoring 11 unanswered goals against Andaman and Nicobar at the same venue. Nikhil Raj Murugesh (4), Ryan Wilfred S (2), Crispin Cleetus, Surya UK, Syed Ahmed, Karthik Govind Swamy and Andrew Gurung were the scorers for the winners.
Tamil Nadu won the group with nine points (+16 goal difference) ahead of Karnataka (6 points), Andaman and Nicobar (3) and winless hosts Andra Pradesh.
As many as 38 outfits representing states, union territories, and institutional teams entered the competition with the previous edition's finalists, Services and Goa, and the hosts Telangana getting a direct entry to the final round, tentatively scheduled for the first week of December.
Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Format And Teams
The group stage of the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 sees 35 teams divided into nine groups, A to I with four teams except Group F which has three. Each team will play the other once during the group stage and each group winner will advance to the final round.
The final round will feature 12 teams -- nine group stage winners and the three which have been given byes (Goa, Services and Telangana).
Wednesday (November 20, 2024) Fixtures:
Group C (Kalyani, West Bengal): Uttar Pradesh vs Jharkhand (9 am); Bengal vs Bihar (2 pm)
Group E (Anantapur): Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh; Assam vs Nagaland
Group H (Kozhikode): Pondicherry vs Lakshadweep (7.30 am); Kerala vs Railways (3.30 pm)
Group I (Jaipur): Maharashtra vs Gujarat (9 am); Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (3 pm).