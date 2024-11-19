Football

Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, Fixtures, Results, Venues, Telecast Details - All You Need to Know

Here is all you need to know about the 2024-25 season of Santosh Trophy

Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming
Santosh Trophy 2023-24 champions, Services team. Photo: X/IndianFootball
Santosh Trophy 2024-25 kicked off on November 15 with double headers in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and Agartala, Tripura. The 78th edition of the National Football Championship will conclude on December 22 with the final in Hyderabad, Telangana. (More Football News)

As many as 38 outfits representing states, union territories, and institutional teams entered the competition with the previous edition's finalists, Services and Goa, and the hosts Telangana getting a direct entry to the final round, tentatively scheduled for the first week of December.

Delhi and Karnataka team playing football in Santosh Trophy 2023-24. - Photo Courtesy: X/ @IndianFootball
AIFF Considers Restructuring Santosh Trophy And State Leagues To Boost Domestic Player Exposure

BY PTI

Format And Teams

The group stage of the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 sees 35 teams divided into nine groups, A to I with four teams except Group F which has three. Each team will play the other once during the group stage and each group winner will advance to the final round.

The final round will feature 12 teams -- nine group stage winners and the three which have been given byes (Goa, Services and Telangana). At the time of writing, former champions former champions Manipur and two-time finalists Tamil Nadu have won their respective groups and will feature in the final round.

According to an All India Football Federation (AIFF) release, the draw for the final round will be held on November 30, 2024.

Group A (4): Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab

Group B (4): Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand

Group C (4): Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal

Group D (4): Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura

Group E (4): Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland

Group F (3): Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha

Group G (4): Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Group H (4): Kerala, Lakshadweep, Pondicherry, Railways

Group I (4): DNHDD*, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan

*DNHDD (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu)

Representative image showing a football. - File
Santosh Trophy 2024: Hyderabad To Host Final Rounds Of 78th National Football Championship

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Venues

The group stage matches of the ongoing Santosh Trophy 2024-25 tournament are being played at nine different venues, with each one hosting one group. GNDU Sports Complex, Amritsar (Group A), Bibi Ratni Sports Stadium, Phagwara (Group B), Kalyani Stadium, Kalyani (Group C), Umakanta Mini Stadium, Agartala (Group D), Deshbhakta Maidan, Nalbari (Group E), GNDU Sports Complex, Amritsar (Group F), RDT Stadium, Anantpur (Group G), EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode (Group H), Royal FC Stadium, Jaipur (Group I).

The final round and knock-out matches will be played at GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad. The semi-finals are scheduled for December 20 and the final on December 22.

Where to watch ⁠Santosh Trophy 2024-25 live matches

There is no live telecast of the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 on any TV channel.

But some Santosh Trophy 2024-25 matches can be streamed live on YouTube channels associated with state associations hosting the group. Last season, FIFA+ streamed all the matches. Any such arrangement can't be confirmed as yet.

Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Group Stage Fixtures

November 15

Tripura 4-1 Mizoram

Manipur 6-1 Sikkim

Tamil Nadu 7-0 Andaman & Nicobar

Andhra Pradesh 0-5 Karnataka

November 16

Uttar Pradesh 1-2 Bihar

Jharkhand 0-4 West Bengal

Rajasthan 2-1 Maharashtra

Gujarat 3-0 Daman & Diu

November 17

Mizoram 1-2 Manipur

Sikkim 0-0 Tripura

Andaman & Nicobar 1-0 Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka 1-2 Tamil Nadu

November 18

Bihar 3-5 Jharkhand

West Bengal 7-0 Uttar Pradesh

November 19

Tripura 2-0 Manipur

Sikkim 0-7 Mizoram

Tamil Nadu 8-0 Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka 11-0 Andaman & Nicobar

November 20

Ladakh vs Himachal Pradesh

Jammu & Kashmir vs Punjab

Pondicherry vs Lakshadweep

Kerala vs Railways

Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh

Assam vs Nagaland

November 21

Odisha vs Madhya Pradesh

November 22

Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir

Punjab vs Ladakh

Railways vs Pondicherry

Lakshadweep vs Kerala

Nagaland vs Meghalaya

Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam

November 23

Chhattisgarh vs Odisha

November 24

Jammu & Kashmir vs Ladakh

Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab

Lakshadweep vs Railways

Kerala vs Pondicherry

Assam vs Meghalaya

Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland

November 25

Madhya Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh

November 26

Chandigarh vs Delhi

Uttarakhand vs Haryana

November 28

Delhi vs Uttarakhand

Haryana vs Chandigarh

November 30

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand

Haryana vs Delhi

