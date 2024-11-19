Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, Fixtures, Results, Venues, Telecast Details - All You Need to Know

Santosh Trophy 2024-25 kicked off on November 15 with double headers in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and Agartala, Tripura. The 78th edition of the National Football Championship will conclude on December 22 with the final in Hyderabad, Telangana. (More Football News)
As many as 38 outfits representing states, union territories, and institutional teams entered the competition with the previous edition's finalists, Services and Goa, and the hosts Telangana getting a direct entry to the final round, tentatively scheduled for the first week of December.
Format And Teams
The group stage of the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 sees 35 teams divided into nine groups, A to I with four teams except Group F which has three. Each team will play the other once during the group stage and each group winner will advance to the final round.
The final round will feature 12 teams -- nine group stage winners and the three which have been given byes (Goa, Services and Telangana). At the time of writing, former champions former champions Manipur and two-time finalists Tamil Nadu have won their respective groups and will feature in the final round.
According to an All India Football Federation (AIFF) release, the draw for the final round will be held on November 30, 2024.
Group A (4): Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab
Group B (4): Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand
Group C (4): Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal
Group D (4): Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura
Group E (4): Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland
Group F (3): Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha
Group G (4): Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu
Group H (4): Kerala, Lakshadweep, Pondicherry, Railways
Group I (4): DNHDD*, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan
*DNHDD (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu)
Venues
The group stage matches of the ongoing Santosh Trophy 2024-25 tournament are being played at nine different venues, with each one hosting one group. GNDU Sports Complex, Amritsar (Group A), Bibi Ratni Sports Stadium, Phagwara (Group B), Kalyani Stadium, Kalyani (Group C), Umakanta Mini Stadium, Agartala (Group D), Deshbhakta Maidan, Nalbari (Group E), GNDU Sports Complex, Amritsar (Group F), RDT Stadium, Anantpur (Group G), EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode (Group H), Royal FC Stadium, Jaipur (Group I).
The final round and knock-out matches will be played at GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad. The semi-finals are scheduled for December 20 and the final on December 22.
Where to watch Santosh Trophy 2024-25 live matches
There is no live telecast of the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 on any TV channel.
But some Santosh Trophy 2024-25 matches can be streamed live on YouTube channels associated with state associations hosting the group. Last season, FIFA+ streamed all the matches. Any such arrangement can't be confirmed as yet.
Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Group Stage Fixtures
November 15
Tripura 4-1 Mizoram
Manipur 6-1 Sikkim
Tamil Nadu 7-0 Andaman & Nicobar
Andhra Pradesh 0-5 Karnataka
November 16
Uttar Pradesh 1-2 Bihar
Jharkhand 0-4 West Bengal
Rajasthan 2-1 Maharashtra
Gujarat 3-0 Daman & Diu
November 17
Mizoram 1-2 Manipur
Sikkim 0-0 Tripura
Andaman & Nicobar 1-0 Andhra Pradesh
Karnataka 1-2 Tamil Nadu
November 18
Bihar 3-5 Jharkhand
West Bengal 7-0 Uttar Pradesh
November 19
Tripura 2-0 Manipur
Sikkim 0-7 Mizoram
Tamil Nadu 8-0 Andhra Pradesh
Karnataka 11-0 Andaman & Nicobar
November 20
Ladakh vs Himachal Pradesh
Jammu & Kashmir vs Punjab
Pondicherry vs Lakshadweep
Kerala vs Railways
Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh
Assam vs Nagaland
November 21
Odisha vs Madhya Pradesh
November 22
Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir
Punjab vs Ladakh
Railways vs Pondicherry
Lakshadweep vs Kerala
Nagaland vs Meghalaya
Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam
November 23
Chhattisgarh vs Odisha
November 24
Jammu & Kashmir vs Ladakh
Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab
Lakshadweep vs Railways
Kerala vs Pondicherry
Assam vs Meghalaya
Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland
November 25
Madhya Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh
November 26
Chandigarh vs Delhi
Uttarakhand vs Haryana
November 28
Delhi vs Uttarakhand
Haryana vs Chandigarh
November 30
Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand
Haryana vs Delhi