Ruben Amorim Building Manchester United That ‘Fights For Each Other’, Says Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot says Ruben Amorim is building a Manchester United team that "fights for each other" ahead of his first full season in charge.
Amorim took over in November last year, and though he led the club to the Europa League final, which they lost 1-0 to Tottenham, they also recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish of 15th.
United won just seven of their 27 Premier League games under Amorim, who averaged just 1.0 points per game last season and had a winning percentage of just 25.9%.
However, the signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, as well as wins over West Ham United and Bournemouth during their pre-season tour of the United States, have led to some optimism ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.
Dalot has credited the change of mentality within the squad for their positive performances during the Premier League Summer Series.
"I think we are creating a group that fights for each other," he said.
"I think that's what we are trying to create. Obviously, there's still a long way to go.
"I think you can see straight away some signs of the team fighting a bit more, having more intensity, and that's what we are trying to do."
Amorim elected to leave wantaway players Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia in Manchester for the tour, with all four players said to be looking for moves away from Old Trafford.
Marcus Rashford was also not included in the squad and has since secured a season-long loan to Barcelona, who have the option to buy next year.
Amorim has made it clear since he started at United that he did not want players who were not willing to meet his standards, and Dalot hopes that will help the club to raise the level.
"He [Amorim] is very clear on his messages that you want to be a part of the team, or you cannot be here," Dalot said.
"If you want to be in Manchester United, you need to match some standards. If you're not able to match it, it's not a place for you.
"The message is really clear. The message was that if you started the preseason, it's because he believes that we are the group that needs to come."
There had been rumours that Bruno Fernandes could leave United this transfer window, as he was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.
However, he opted to stay with the Red Devils by rejecting the move, a decision that delighted Dalot.
"I think it's a clear message that he still believes that this club can go to the places that it should be," Dalot added.
"I don't think there's a better way of starting a season than your captain staying and believing that this can go in the right direction.
"It's a clear message for the other team-mates, for everybody, that we have to believe. We have to work really hard to put Manchester back on the place that it deserves."