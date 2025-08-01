Ruben Amorim Building Manchester United That ‘Fights For Each Other’, Says Diogo Dalot

Ruben Amorim took over in November last year, and though he led the club to the Europa League final, which they lost 1-0 to Tottenham, they also recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish of 15th

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ruben Amorim Manchester United
Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot with head coach Ruben Amorim
info_icon

Diogo Dalot says Ruben Amorim is building a Manchester United team that "fights for each other" ahead of his first full season in charge.

Amorim took over in November last year, and though he led the club to the Europa League final, which they lost 1-0 to Tottenham, they also recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish of 15th.

United won just seven of their 27 Premier League games under Amorim, who averaged just 1.0 points per game last season and had a winning percentage of just 25.9%.

However, the signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, as well as wins over West Ham United and Bournemouth during their pre-season tour of the United States, have led to some optimism ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Dalot has credited the change of mentality within the squad for their positive performances during the Premier League Summer Series.

"I think we are creating a group that fights for each other," he said.

"I think that's what we are trying to create. Obviously, there's still a long way to go.

"I think you can see straight away some signs of the team fighting a bit more, having more intensity, and that's what we are trying to do."

Amorim elected to leave wantaway players Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia in Manchester for the tour, with all four players said to be looking for moves away from Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford was also not included in the squad and has since secured a season-long loan to Barcelona, who have the option to buy next year.

Amorim has made it clear since he started at United that he did not want players who were not willing to meet his standards, and Dalot hopes that will help the club to raise the level.

"He [Amorim] is very clear on his messages that you want to be a part of the team, or you cannot be here," Dalot said.

"If you want to be in Manchester United, you need to match some standards. If you're not able to match it, it's not a place for you.

"The message is really clear. The message was that if you started the preseason, it's because he believes that we are the group that needs to come."

There had been rumours that Bruno Fernandes could leave United this transfer window, as he was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

However, he opted to stay with the Red Devils by rejecting the move, a decision that delighted Dalot.

"I think it's a clear message that he still believes that this club can go to the places that it should be," Dalot added.

"I don't think there's a better way of starting a season than your captain staying and believing that this can go in the right direction.

"It's a clear message for the other team-mates, for everybody, that we have to believe. We have to work really hard to put Manchester back on the place that it deserves."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports Highlights, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball