Football

Roberto Mancini Parts Ways With Saudi Arabia National Football Team As Head Coach

Mancini's position had reportedly been under consideration following a goalless draw with Bahrain earlier this month, a result that leaves them outside the automatic spots in their 2026 World Cup qualification group

Roberto Mancini Saudi Arabia National Football team.
Roberto Mancini won Euro 2020 with Italy but struggled with Saudi Arabia.
info_icon

Roberto Mancini has left his role as head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, the country's football federation has confirmed. (More Football News)

Mancini reached a surprise agreement with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) in 2023, just a few weeks after resigning as Italy coach.

However, the former Inter and Manchester City boss struggled to make an impact in the role, only winning seven of his 18 matches at the helm.

He also oversaw an underwhelming Asian Cup campaign in January, as Saudi Arabia were beaten in a last-16 penalty shoot-out by South Korea in Qatar.

A statement issued by the SAFF read: "The Board of Directors of the Saudi Football Federation and the coach of the national team, Roberto Mancini, reached a joint agreement today, which includes the end of the contractual relationship."

Mancini's position had reportedly been under consideration following a goalless draw with Bahrain earlier this month, a result that leaves them outside the automatic spots in their 2026 World Cup qualification group.

