Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League featuring Real Madrid and Olympique Marseille, in matchweek 1 to be played at the Bernabeu. Los Blancos are favourites since they are playing at home but key absentees could hamper their morale plus Marseille come into this game with a fully-fit squad. We’ll keep you up-to-date with our RMA vs MAR game in our Champions League coverage. Get live scores and updates from the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1 clash between Real Madrid & Marseille on Wednesday, 17 September, at Bernabeu

LIVE UPDATES

17 Sept 2025, 12:15:05 am IST Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Beat Athletic Elsewhere, Arsenal are up and running in the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Athletic Club in Spain.

17 Sept 2025, 12:10:03 am IST Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Stats Ligue 1 side arrive in Madrid with two wins and two defeats from their opening Ligue 1 fixtures. Roberto de Zerbi's side have lost both of their away games, scoring nine goals in their four games while conceding four.

16 Sept 2025, 11:54:00 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Bellingham Makes The Bench Midfielder Bellingham is back on the bench for Real after recovering from shoulder surgery. The former Dortmund start has not featured for the Los Blancos since the Club World Cup in the United States, after which he underwent an operation on his left shoulder on July 16.

16 Sept 2025, 11:38:23 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: H2H Previous meetings: 4

Real Madrid wins: 4

Draws: 0

Marseille wins: 0

16 Sept 2025, 11:22:25 pm IST Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XIs Olympique Marseille XI: Rulli; Medina, Balerdi, Pavard, Emerson; Greenwood, Kondogbia, Hojbjerg, Weah; O’Riley, Aubameyang Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Rodrygo