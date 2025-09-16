Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Beat Athletic
Elsewhere, Arsenal are up and running in the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Athletic Club in Spain.
Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Stats
Ligue 1 side arrive in Madrid with two wins and two defeats from their opening Ligue 1 fixtures. Roberto de Zerbi's side have lost both of their away games, scoring nine goals in their four games while conceding four.
Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Bellingham Makes The Bench
Midfielder Bellingham is back on the bench for Real after recovering from shoulder surgery. The former Dortmund start has not featured for the Los Blancos since the Club World Cup in the United States, after which he underwent an operation on his left shoulder on July 16.
Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: H2H
Previous meetings: 4
Real Madrid wins: 4
Draws: 0
Marseille wins: 0
Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XIs
Olympique Marseille XI: Rulli; Medina, Balerdi, Pavard, Emerson; Greenwood, Kondogbia, Hojbjerg, Weah; O’Riley, Aubameyang
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Rodrygo
Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Fixtures Tonight
Athletic Club vs Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise
Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid vs Marseille
Benfica vs Qarabag
Tottenham vs Villarreal