Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Mbappe Starts For Los Blancos At Bernabeu

Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Get live scores and updates from the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1 clash between Real Madrid & Marseille on Wednesday, 17 September, at Bernabeu

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League featuring Real Madrid and Olympique Marseille, in matchweek 1 to be played at the Bernabeu. Los Blancos are favourites since they are playing at home but key absentees could hamper their morale plus Marseille come into this game with a fully-fit squad. We’ll keep you up-to-date with our RMA vs MAR game in our Champions League coverage. Get live scores and updates from the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1 clash between Real Madrid & Marseille on Wednesday, 17 September, at Bernabeu
LIVE UPDATES

Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Arsenal Beat Athletic

Elsewhere, Arsenal are up and running in the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Athletic Club in Spain.

Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Stats

Ligue 1 side arrive in Madrid with two wins and two defeats from their opening Ligue 1 fixtures. Roberto de Zerbi's side have lost both of their away games, scoring nine goals in their four games while conceding four.

Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Bellingham Makes The Bench

Midfielder Bellingham is back on the bench for Real after recovering from shoulder surgery. The former Dortmund start has not featured for the Los Blancos since the Club World Cup in the United States, after which he underwent an operation on his left shoulder on July 16.

Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: H2H

  • Previous meetings: 4

  • Real Madrid wins: 4

  • Draws: 0

  • Marseille wins: 0

Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XIs

Olympique Marseille XI: Rulli; Medina, Balerdi, Pavard, Emerson; Greenwood, Kondogbia, Hojbjerg, Weah; O’Riley, Aubameyang

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Rodrygo

Real Madrid Vs Marseille LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Fixtures Tonight

  • Athletic Club vs Arsenal

  • PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise

  • Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund

  • Real Madrid vs Marseille

  • Benfica vs Qarabag

  • Tottenham vs Villarreal

Published At:
