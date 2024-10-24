Football

Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch El Clasico On TV And Online

Here are the live streaming, timing, and other details for the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico match

2024-25 UEFA Champions League soccer Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Photo gallery_
Champions League 2024-25: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
info_icon

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is expected to miss Saturday’s “El Clasico” against Barcelona after sustaining a muscle injury in Tuesday’s Champions League match. (La Liga Table | More Football News)

Courtois has “an adductor injury in his left leg,” the team said Wednesday.

The Belgium goalkeeper had been nursing an abductor injury recently. He missed most of last season with an ACL injury.

Moreover, Rodrygo will also sit out of the titular clash after suffering an injury in their 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

As for Barcelona, they will go in this clash on the back of a 4-1 thrashing of Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Three goals from winger Raphina was enough as Hansi Flick's men prepped up for the weekend clash.

Probable XI For The El Clasico

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde; Bellingham, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Predicted Barcelona XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri, Fermin; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Live Streaming Info

When and where to watch Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Fixture?

The La Liga 2024-25 match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain . The match is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 am IST, October 27.

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich?

The La Liga 2024-25 match, Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona, will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BGT: Clarke Asks Australia To Consider Specialist Opener Instead Of Misfiring Smith For India Series
  2. IND-NZ 2nd Test: Fans Fume Over Water Bottle Shortage At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, MCA Apologizes
  3. IND Vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup: India-Pakistan Clash Sets New Record For Highest Attendance At Groups-Stage Match
  4. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1: India Lose Rohit Early After Sundar Spins New Zealand Out In Pune
  5. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Hosts Trail By 243 Runs As Stumps Taken In Pune | IND - 16/1; NZ - 259
Football News
  1. Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Marina Machans Charge Forward As Gaurs Struggle For Form
  2. Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch El Clasico On TV And Online
  3. Young Boys 0-1 Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi Rallies Behind Marko Arnautovic Despite Penalty Miss
  4. I-League 2024-25 Season Fixtures Announced: Check Who Will Play Whom And When
  5. UEFA Champions League: Missed Opportunities Cost Bayern In Barcelona Defeat, Says Kompany
Tennis News
  1. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  4. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  5. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. India 5-3 Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Match 2: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match Via Second-Half Heroics
  2. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller
  3. Rani Rampal Announces Retirement From International Hockey, Set to Start Coaching Career
  4. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence
  5. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 24, 2024
  2. A Tryst With History On The Karakoram
  3. An Icon For Kerala’s Entrepreneurs | Joy Alukkas On Ratan Tata
  4. Air Quality Worsens Over Delhi-NCR | In Pics
  5. At BRICS Outreach Session, Jaishankar Advocates For 'Dialogue And Diplomacy'
Entertainment News
  1. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  2. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  3. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  4. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  5. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. US Confirms North Korea Troops In Russia, South Korea Deems Move As 'Grave Escalation' | What We Know
  2. Tropical Storm Trami Hits The Philippines, Triggering Floods And Landslides
  3. Sri Lanka Terror Threat: 2 Arrested For Allegedly Planning Terror Attack On Israelis
  4. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  5. Justin Trudeau Gets Oct 28 Deadline As Liberal MPs Call On Canadian PM To Resign
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Kagiso Rabada Stars As Proteas Win By Seven Wickets In Dhaka
  6. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Hosts Are 73/3 At Stumps As English Spinners Weave Their Magic In Rawalpindi
  7. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: KL Rahul Dropped From Playing XI As Shubman Gill Returns
  8. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider