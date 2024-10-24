Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch El Clasico On TV And Online

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is expected to miss Saturday’s “El Clasico” against Barcelona after sustaining a muscle injury in Tuesday’s Champions League match. (La Liga Table | More Football News)
Courtois has “an adductor injury in his left leg,” the team said Wednesday.
The Belgium goalkeeper had been nursing an abductor injury recently. He missed most of last season with an ACL injury.
Moreover, Rodrygo will also sit out of the titular clash after suffering an injury in their 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
As for Barcelona, they will go in this clash on the back of a 4-1 thrashing of Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Three goals from winger Raphina was enough as Hansi Flick's men prepped up for the weekend clash.
Probable XI For The El Clasico
Predicted Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde; Bellingham, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.
Predicted Barcelona XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri, Fermin; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.
The La Liga 2024-25 match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain . The match is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 am IST, October 27.
How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich?
The La Liga 2024-25 match, Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona, will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.