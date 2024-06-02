Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Edin Terzic Unsure On 'Brilliant' Jadon Sancho Return From Manchester United Loan

Edin Terzic was unsure whether Jadon Sancho will return to Borussia Dortmund but said the "brilliant" winger will play in more Champions League finals. (More Football News)
The on-loan Manchester United attacker was unable to stop Real Madrid from securing their 15th title in Europe's top continental club competition on Saturday.
Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior did the damage late on for Carlo Ancelotti's side at Wembley Stadium, where Sancho was playing on home turf at England's national home ground.
Sancho is set to return to Old Trafford after being dismissed following his widely reported fallout with manager Erik ten Hag, though Terzic hailed the BVB loanee.
"I am very happy to work with Jadon," Terzic said after the 2-0 defeat. "I don't know what the future will bring, but for sure it will bring him another Champions League final.
"I didn't speak about his future [at Dortmund} because we have been talking about the present and the present is playing a Champions League final in his hometown, a very special moment for him.
"He is very happy with us and you can see the joy he has and the joy he brings to us. For the last six months, he has been brilliant for us.
"Of course, he took time to get into shape, but you can feel his quality and skills improved our game immediately.
"He not only improved his game, but those around him. He is very gifted."
Terzic's Dortmund will feel they should have, at the very least, got something out of the first half against Madrid.
Madrid's left-hand post denied Niclas Fullkrug, while Karim Adeyemi rounded Thibaut Courtois but could not find the target.
Dortmund have now lost each of their last three major European finals in a row, against Feyenoord in 2002, Bayern in 2013 and Madrid this year.
Yet veteran centre-back Mats Hummels, who played every minute of this Champions League campaign, remains proud of Terzic's men.
"We showed a lot of courage, heart and footballing skill," speaking with Germany's ZDF network.
"We missed out on scoring and then conceded the goal. That's how they always do it.
"That shows their quality, but it also took a bit of luck today."