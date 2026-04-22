Real Madrid 2-1 Alaves La Liga 2025-26: Mbappe, Vinicius Score As Los Blancos Snap Winless Streak

In a much-needed return to form at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 22, Wednesday, Real Madrid defeated Deportivo Alavés 2-1 to end a four-game winless streak across all competitions and narrow the gap on league leaders Barcelona. After a frustrating period that included their exit from the UEFA Champions League, Los Blancos found their spark in the 30th minute when Kylian Mbappe broke his league goal drought with a deflected strike—his 24th of the campaign. The lead was doubled shortly after halftime when Vinícius Junior unleashed a powerful long-range effort in the 50th minute, marking his first goal in six matches. Despite Madrid's dominance, Alaves remained persistent and managed to pull one back in the 93rd minute through Toni Martinez, who capitalized on a late defensive lapse. However, the strike proved to be a mere consolation as the referee blew for full-time moments later, securing three vital points for the home side.

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La Liga: Real Madrid vs Alaves
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoringduring a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Alaves in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga: Alaves vs Real Madrid
Alaves' goalkeeper Antonio Siverawatches ball go out of bounds during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Alaves in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Alaves
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior falls over Alaves' goalkeeper Antonio Siveraduring a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Alaves in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga Soccer Match: Alaves vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Eder Militao, left, and Alaves' Lucas Boye fight for the ball during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Alaves in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Real Madrid vs Alaves
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts after scoring during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Alaves in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Alaves vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz , left, and Alaves' Nahuel Tenaglia fight for the ball during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Alaves in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid vs Alaves
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, and Alaves' Nahuel Tenaglia fight for the ball during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Alaves in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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La Liga 2025-26: Alaves vs Real Madrid
Alaves' goalkeeper Antonio Sivera saves in front oof Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Alaves in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Real Madrid vs Alaves
Alaves' Nahuel Tenaglia tries to block Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Alaves in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Alaves vs Real Madrid
Alaves' goalkeeper Antonio Sivera saves in front pf Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappeduring a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Alaves in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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