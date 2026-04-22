Real Madrid 2-1 Alaves La Liga 2025-26: Mbappe, Vinicius Score As Los Blancos Snap Winless Streak
In a much-needed return to form at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 22, Wednesday, Real Madrid defeated Deportivo Alavés 2-1 to end a four-game winless streak across all competitions and narrow the gap on league leaders Barcelona. After a frustrating period that included their exit from the UEFA Champions League, Los Blancos found their spark in the 30th minute when Kylian Mbappe broke his league goal drought with a deflected strike—his 24th of the campaign. The lead was doubled shortly after halftime when Vinícius Junior unleashed a powerful long-range effort in the 50th minute, marking his first goal in six matches. Despite Madrid's dominance, Alaves remained persistent and managed to pull one back in the 93rd minute through Toni Martinez, who capitalized on a late defensive lapse. However, the strike proved to be a mere consolation as the referee blew for full-time moments later, securing three vital points for the home side.
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