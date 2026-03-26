Did Real Madrid Scan Mbappe’s Wrong Knee? French Forward Reveals Truth About Viral Reports

Kylian Mbappe denied viral reports that Real Madrid examined the wrong knee during his injury layoff last year, calling the story “false” ahead of France’s FIFA World Cup 2026 warm‑up against Brazil

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Real Madrid scanned wrong knee reports Kylian Mbappe response
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe plays during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kylian Mbappe rejected media claims that Real Madrid scanned his right knee instead of the injured left one in December

  • The French forward said the report was “false” and admitted limited communication may have fueled speculation

  • Mbappe is expected to feature for France in FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-ups against Brazil and Colombia

Kylian Mbappe has denied media reports claiming Real Madrid examined the wrong knee following his injury last year. Speaking on Wednesday ahead of France’s FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up match against Brazil, Mbappe addressed the controversy, calling the viral story “false”.

Earlier, French broadcaster RMC Sport programme “After Foot” claimed that Real Madrid initially scanned Mbappe’s right knee instead of the injured left one in December. The story was then carried by several Spanish outlets.

“The report that said that they (examined) the wrong knee is false,” Mbappe said. “I am maybe responsible indirectly for this situation, because when you don’t communicate on what’s happening, it opens doors to others’ interpretations.”

Mbappe’s Injury Timeline

Real Madrid had confirmed in late December that Mbappe suffered a sprain to his left knee. After continuing to play through January, he was sidelined for three-and-a-half weeks before returning recently.

The French forward has since been eased back into action by head coach Alvaro Arbeloa and has appeared as a substitute in his last two matches. Mbappe said that he has “very clear communication” with Los Blancos.

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France Return on the Cards

Meanwhile, Mbappe may feature for France against Brazil in Foxborough on Thursday and Colombia in Landover on Sunday.

Earlier this week in Paris, he admitted the injury period had taken a mental toll on him, before confirming that his knee has recovered well.

“There was a lot of frustration, a lot of anger, and then also some anxiety at one point,” Mbappe said. “I had reached a stage where I didn’t know what was wrong with me. I didn’t go through that period in the best way. I wasn’t the happiest player in the world. But I’m happy now because it’s truly behind me. It’s all gone.”

Q

What was the viral claim about Kylian Mbappe’s injury?

A

Reports suggested that Real Madrid scanned the wrong knee of Kylian Mbappe – his right instead of the injured left – when assessing him in December 2025.

Q

Who spread the claim about Mbappe’s wrong knee being examined?

A

The story originated on RMC Sport’s “After Foot” programme in France and was later picked up by several Spanish outlets.

Q

What is Mbappe’s actual injury timeline?

A

Real Madrid confirmed a left knee sprain in late December. Mbappe played through January, was then sidelined for about three-and-a-half weeks, and has since returned gradually, appearing as a substitute in recent matches.

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