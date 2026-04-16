Real Madrid Defender Jose Emilio Santamaria, A Member Of Its Golden Generation, Dies At Age 96

FILE -Former Real Madrid soccer players Enrique Perez "Pachin", left, and Jose Emilio Santamaria leave La Fe hospital in Valencia, Spain, Dec. 27, 2005 after visiting their former teammate Alfredo di Stefano, of Argentina. (AP Photo/Fernando Bustamante, File)

FILE -Former Real Madrid soccer players Enrique Perez "Pachin", left, and Jose Emilio Santamaria leave La Fe hospital in Valencia, Spain, Dec. 27, 2005 after visiting their former teammate Alfredo di Stefano, of Argentina. (AP Photo/Fernando Bustamante, File)