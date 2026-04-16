Real Madrid Defender Jose Emilio Santamaria, A Member Of Its Golden Generation, Dies At Age 96

Born on July 31, 1929 in Montevideo, Santamaría joined Madrid in 1957. He helped it win European Cups in 1958, 1959, 1960 and in 1966, playing alongside such legends as Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas

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Jose Emilio Santamaria dies at 96
FILE -Former Real Madrid soccer players Enrique Perez "Pachin", left, and Jose Emilio Santamaria leave La Fe hospital in Valencia, Spain, Dec. 27, 2005 after visiting their former teammate Alfredo di Stefano, of Argentina. (AP Photo/Fernando Bustamante, File)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid legend Jose Emilio Santamaria dies at 96

  • The Uruguayan was a part of the club's golden generation

  • He won 4 European cups with the Los Blancos

Real Madrid defender José Emilio Santamaría, a Uruguayan who won four European Cups as part of the club's golden generation of players from the 1950s and 1960s before becoming coach of Spain, has died at age 96.

“Santamaría will always be remembered as one of the great symbols of our club,” Madrid president Florentino Pérez said in a statement on Wednesday.

The cause of death was not made public.

Born on July 31, 1929 in Montevideo, Santamaría joined Madrid in 1957. He helped it win European Cups in 1958, 1959, 1960 and in 1966, playing alongside such legends as Alfredo Di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskas.

He also helped it win six Spanish league titles, among other trophies, during his 337 appearances.

Uruguay international Santamaría began his coaching career the season after he retired from Madrid in 1966. He led Spain in the Summer Olympics of 1968 and 1980 and for its home 1982 World Cup.

Starting in 1971, he also coached Espanyol for seven seasons.

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