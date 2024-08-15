Football

Real Betis Vs Girona, La Liga Preview: Michel Backs His Side For Another Stellar Season

Though Girona may have lost the element of surprise, Michel is confident the club will continue their upward trajectory

Michel
Girona head coach, Michel
info_icon

Michel is optimistic about Girona's chances of extending last season's remarkable LaLiga run into their 2024-25 campaign, which begins at Real Betis on Thursday. (More Sports News)

After a third-place finish in the standings, their best ever, Girona secured a place in the Champions League for their first taste of European competition.

"I don't have a crystal ball to know where we will sit in the end [of the season], but I'm convinced that, with collective thinking in defence and attack, we will have a great season," Michel told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The objective is the club's growth and to always honour their colours. All the players who are here must be players who have that feeling and understanding, that playing here is a source of pride and that they are doing it for our people. That is the objective we have as a club: growth, growth and growth."

The Spaniard added that he still expects new signings to arrive before the summer transfer window closes at the end of August.

Michel, whose project was constructed around a youthful squad with an attacking style, has lost several of his key players in the transfer window so far, including winger Savinho, who moved to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, striker Artem Dovbyk, who scored 24 league goals last season, left for Serie A side Roma and versatile midfielder Aleix Garcia was signed by Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

To make things worse ahead of a difficult clash at Manuel Pellegrini's Betis, he will be missing at least three players due to illness.

"The sports management and I have the same way of seeing things," Michel added. 

"It is true that the process has been complicated and difficult because important players have left. We had problems during the offseason and now with this virus, but I am convinced that we will make the best possible squad."

