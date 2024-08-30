Aaron Ramsdale Leaves Arsenal For Southampton In Permanent Deal

Aaron Ramsdale has left Arsenal for Southampton in a permanent deal reportedly worth up to £25million. (More Football News)
Ramsdale joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in 2022 and assumed a key role in Mikel Arteta's side, playing all 38 games as they finished as Premier League runners-up in 2022-23.
However, he lost his place to David Raya at the start of last season and has long appeared destined to move on, with Wolves among the clubs linked with him in the current transfer window.
It appeared Arsenal may be willing to sanction a loan move for the England international, but Southampton have tied him down to a four-year contract, paying a transfer fee that could rise to £25m.
Southampton manager Russell Martin told the club's website of the transfer: "I'm delighted. Bringing in a player like Aaron is a real statement signing for us, so I'm very grateful to ownership and the board for making it happen, especially as so many other clubs were keen.
"Aaron is obviously a very talented goalkeeper, but also an impressive all-round football player, which is clearly important for us with the way we play.
"His reputation speaks for itself, he brings great experience even at what is still a relatively young age at his position and he's a fantastic character too, who I think will be a wonderful addition for us both on the pitch and in the dressing room."
Ramsdale is not the only England goalkeeper to seal a deadline-day transfer, with Wolves completing a £10m deal to acquire Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace.
Johnstone has penned a four-year contract at Molineux, where he will compete with Jose Sa for a starting spot.