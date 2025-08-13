James Maddison ruptured his ACL in pre-season and underwent successful surgery, calling it his “lowest low”
He will miss the UEFA Super Cup, Premier League opener, and a World Cup year for England
Tottenham face PSG in the Super Cup and Burnley in the league, with Thomas Frank as manager and Cristian Romero as captain
Tottenham’s James Maddison lamented a "cruel" blow after he underwent surgery on a serious knee injury.
Maddison ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a pre-season match against Newcastle United in South Korea, with the 28-year-old undergoing successful reconstructive surgery earlier this week.
Maddison described the setback as the “lowest low I’ve ever had”.
The Spurs and England midfielder, who chalked up 16 goal involvements last term, missed the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign, including the Europa League final triumph in Bilbao, due to a knee issue.
In an Instagram post, Maddison wrote: "Heartbroken at the fact this injury has occurred at this time in my career. With the UEFA Super Cup tomorrow, the Premier League season on the horizon, the exciting Champions League campaign and it being a World Cup year for England it all feels very, very cruel."
Maddison, though, vowed to come back stronger, as he hit out at his critics.
"To those who doubt, hate and mock, you truly motivate me to levels I didn't know I had inside of me… See you all on the other side," he wrote.
Tottenham face Paris Saint-Germain in the Super Cup on Wednesday before kicking off their Premier League campaign at home to Burnley on Saturday, with Thomas Frank now at the helm and Cristian Romero entrusted as the club captain in the wake of Son Heung-min's departure to Los Angeles FC.