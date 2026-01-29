PSG 1-1 Newcastle United, UEFA Champions League: Magpies Punish Hosts Errors In Hard-Fought Draw
Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United played out a tense 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes in their final Champions League league-phase fixture, a result that saw both teams drop into the knockout play-off round rather than secure automatic top-eight qualification. Vitinha gave PSG the lead early on with a well-taken goal, but Newcastle responded just before half-time when Joe Willock nodded in to make it 1-1. Despite PSG controlling much of the possession and creating a number of chances, including a saved penalty, neither side could find a winner. The stalemate leaves both the French champions and the Magpies preparing for two-legged play-off ties to reach the Round of 16.
