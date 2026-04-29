PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg: Parisians Gain Upper Hand As Goals Galore In Parc Des Princes

Bayern's Luis Diaz, center right, and PSG's Vitinha embrace at the end of a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

1/10 PSG's celebrate after the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





2/10 PSG's head coach Luis Enrique and Bayern assistant coach Aaron Danks, foreground, stand by the touchline during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





3/10 Bayern's Luis Diaz scores his side's fourth goal past PSG's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





4/10 Bayern's Jamal Musiala, bottom, and PSG's Willian Pacho challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





5/10 PSG's Willian Pacho fights for the ball with Bayern's Harry Kane, left, during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





6/10 Bayern's Luis Diaz celebrates with Aleksandar Pavlovic after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





7/10 PSG fans light flares on the stands during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





8/10 PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





9/10 PSG's Joao Neves celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





10/10 PSG's Desire Doue runs with the ball during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





