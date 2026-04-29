PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg: Parisians Gain Upper Hand As Goals Galore In Parc Des Princes
In a record-breaking night at the Parc des Princes on April 29, Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain secured a thrilling 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich in the highest-scoring semi-final first leg in UEFA Champions League history. The match was a relentless offensive masterclass, featuring a stunning exchange of leads. PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele both struck twice, while Joao Neves added to the tally. Bayern displayed immense resilience; Harry Kane opened the scoring with a penalty, followed by strikes from Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano, and Luis Díaz. Despite PSG holding a 5-2 lead late in the second half, Bayern’s late surge narrowed the gap to a single goal. This nine-goal spectacle leaves the tie perfectly balanced heading into the second leg at the Allianz Arena on May 6.
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