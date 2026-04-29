PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg: Parisians Gain Upper Hand As Goals Galore In Parc Des Princes

In a record-breaking night at the Parc des Princes on April 29, Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain secured a thrilling 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich in the highest-scoring semi-final first leg in UEFA Champions League history. The match was a relentless offensive masterclass, featuring a stunning exchange of leads. PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele both struck twice, while Joao Neves added to the tally. Bayern displayed immense resilience; Harry Kane opened the scoring with a penalty, followed by strikes from Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano, and Luis Díaz. Despite PSG holding a 5-2 lead late in the second half, Bayern’s late surge narrowed the gap to a single goal. This nine-goal spectacle leaves the tie perfectly balanced heading into the second leg at the Allianz Arena on May 6.

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PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg-Bayern's Luis Diaz
Bayern's Luis Diaz, center right, and PSG's Vitinha embrace at the end of a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg-
PSG's celebrate after the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg-Luis Enrique
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique and Bayern assistant coach Aaron Danks, foreground, stand by the touchline during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg-Luis Diaz
Bayern's Luis Diaz scores his side's fourth goal past PSG's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg-Jamal Musiala
Bayern's Jamal Musiala, bottom, and PSG's Willian Pacho challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg-Willian Pacho
PSG's Willian Pacho fights for the ball with Bayern's Harry Kane, left, during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg-Luis Diaz
Bayern's Luis Diaz celebrates with Aleksandar Pavlovic after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg-PSG fans light flares
PSG fans light flares on the stands during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg-Ousmane Dembele
PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg-PSGs Joao Neves
PSG's Joao Neves celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg-PSGs Desire Doue
PSG's Desire Doue runs with the ball during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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