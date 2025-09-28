PSG players celebrate at the end of the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
PSG's Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha attempts a shot at goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique gestures during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
Auxerre's goalkeeper Donovan Leon punches the ball away from PSG's Bradley Barcola during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
PSG's Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha reacts after failing to score during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
PSG's Lucas Beraldo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
PSG's Lucas Beraldo reacts after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
PSG's Bradley Barcola runs with the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
Auxerre's Gideon Mensah kicks the ball away from PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
PSG's Illya Zabarnyi celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre at the Parc des Princes in Paris.