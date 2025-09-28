Football

PSG 2-0 Auxerre, Ligue 1 2025-26: Zabarnyi And Beraldo Strike From Set-Pieces As Enrique’s Rotated Side Wins

Paris Saint-Germain eased past Auxerre 2-0 at the Parc des Princes as Luis Enrique’s rotated side made the most of set-piece routines to bounce back from their Marseille defeat. With Ousmane Dembele sidelined and the Champions League clash against Barcelona looming, Enrique rested several regulars, but defenders Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Beraldo both struck from cleverly worked short corners, with assists from Vitinha and Senny Mayulu. Auxerre threatened through Kevin Danois and Danny Namaso but failed to break down PSG, who also saw Achraf Hakimi’s goal ruled out for offside. The win extended PSG’s incredible streak of scoring in 36 consecutive Ligue 1 home matches, marking their longest run in club history.