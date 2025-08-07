Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka From Newcastle United

Burnley have announced the signing of Martin Dubravka from Newcastle on a one-year contract.
Dubravka arrives from St. James’ Park, where he made 179 appearances since joining in 2018, for an undisclosed fee.
The Slovakian international, who has won 50 caps for his country, kept 46 Premier League clean sheets during his seven years in England.
The seasoned shot-stopper joins following the departure of James Trafford, who rejoined Manchester City in a deal worth £31m.
Dubravka will be joining a Clarets side who conceded just 16 goals in the Championship last season, the fewest goals conceded by any club in the competition’s history.
Reflecting on his move, Dubravka said: "I'm delighted to be here. It's a really exciting time to be joining this Club, ahead of our return to the Premier League.
“I've only heard really positive things about the club, the culture and the environment we work in, so I'm excited about getting going with the season kicking off next weekend.
"Burnley had a fantastic campaign last season, built on a superb defensive record, and I can't wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks an exciting squad of players. I'm really looking forward to playing for the club in front of our passionate fans."
Dubravka could make his Burnley debut away at Tottenham on Saturday, August 16.