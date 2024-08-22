Fulham have welcomed their fourth signing of the transfer window with the signing of Sander Berge from Burnley. (More Football News)
Berge, who played 37 times for the Clarets in the Premier League last season, arrives at Craven Cottage for a reported £20m fee on a five-year deal.
The 26-year-old was also of interest to Manchester United as Erik ten Hag aims to bolster his midfield options, but Berge opted for a move to SW6 instead.
Berge's transfer signifies Marco Silva's attempts to replace Joao Palhinha after he joined Bayern Munich in a £47.4m deal earlier in the transfer window.
Palhinha won 75 of his 152 tackles last season which was the highest in the Premier League, while the Norwegian emerged victorious in 46 of his 76 tackles, the most of any player in the Burnley squad.
Berge also completed 1374 of his 1574 passes in the league last season, a total only bettered by defender Dara O'Shea (1381 completed from 1732 attempted) in the Clarets' ranks.
"It feels fantastic. It’s been a little bit back and forth the last few weeks, but I’m finally sitting here in the shirt in this beautiful stadium, knowing that my future is here, which feels great.," Berge told Fulham's official website.
“Fulham has always been a team that excited me. I’ve played them both in the Championship and Premier League, and it’s fantastic how they play, 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1.
“The DNA of the Club is to be dominant, aggressive, front-footed, and play nice football, and I think that suits me.”