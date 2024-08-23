Premier League Transfer News: Brentford Sign Sepp Van Den Berg From Liverpool

Brentford have confirmed the arrival of centre-back Sepp van den Berg from Liverpool, in a deal worth an initial £20million. (More Football News)
Van den Berg joined Liverpool from PEC Zwolle as a 17-year-old but never made a Premier League appearance for the Reds, his four outings for the club coming in cup competitions.
He has enjoyed loan spells at Preston North End, Schalke and Mainz in the last four seasons, but was always deemed likely to pursue a permanent move this year, with Virgil van Djik, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah ahead of him in the pecking order.
Brentford – who also signed attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool earlier this month – have now won the race for his signature, reportedly seeing off competition from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.
The Bees will pay an initial £20m for the Dutchman, with that fee potentially rising to £25m and Liverpool holding a 17.5% sell-on clause.
Boss Thomas Frank told the club's website of the deal: "I think this is a great signing for the club and the team.
"Sepp is a centre-back with a good level and he has the potential to develop even further.
"He fits our culture and the way we want to play: he is quick, he reads the game well and is composed on the ball in the build-up and in the decisive defending actions.
"Sepp is a great character, and I am convinced that he will fit in well with the group and help us to push forward."
Van den Berg's Brentford debut could come against his former club on Sunday, as Brentford visit Anfield for their second game of the Premier League season.