Premier League: Tottenham Confirm Tanguy Ndombele Departure

Tottenham have announced Tanguy Ndombele's departure from the club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent. (More Football News)
Ndombele became Spurs' then-record signing when he arrived from Lyon in July 2019, scoring 10 goals in 91 games for the club.
However, the French midfielder made his last Tottenham appearance against Morecambe in January 2022, before spending the past two-and-a-half seasons out on loan.
He returned to Lyon for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, before winning successive league titles during season-long loans with Napoli and Galatasaray.
Although Ndombele was contracted until June 2025, both he and Tottenham have opted to part ways a year early, with the club wishing him well for the future on their website.