Thomas Frank insists he “needs more” from his Brentford players after a sloppy second half display saw them lose to Manchester United last time out. (More Football News)
The Bees had taken the lead through Ethan Pinnock’s header in first-half stoppage time but were pegged back by goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund after the break.
Brentford welcome Ipswich Town to Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, knowing a victory could push them back into the top half of the Premier League standings.
Their next five league games are against teams currently around them, and Frank wants to see more character from his side in the coming weeks.
"It was a good first half, I was very happy with that, I thought we were the better team in that period of the game against a good team," Frank said.
"We went 1-0 up, but it's so frustrating and annoying that they scored after two minutes of the second half - if they don't do that, you don't know what would have happened.
"I thought that we were way too passive. But we are at Old Trafford, they have some top players. After the first goal, I felt like we lacked a bit more character.
"If we want to win here, we need more. Unfortunately, not enough of our players hit a high enough level in the second half.”
Ipswich, meanwhile, were handed a fourth defeat of the season against Everton at Portman Road, leaving them without a win since their return to the Premier League.
The Tractor Boys are one of four sides in the division yet to taste victory, the first season in top-flight history to see as many as four different sides all fail to win any of their first eight games of the campaign.
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna expected difficulties in adapting to the Premier League, though said his players must do better in overcoming the fine margins they have experienced.
"We knew it would be a challenging season and the step up into the Premier League was always going to be a big challenge,” McKenna said. “In eight games we've got a result in four of them.
“We know where we need to improve and it's up to us to turn those margins in our favour. The last two games have got away from us.
“The balance of the game was really fine, and we didn’t manage to find enough to change the game in the second half against a good, experienced side. We had a go before the end, but it wasn’t enough.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brentford - Mikkel Damsgaard
Damsgaard has assisted three goals in his last two Premier League appearances, more than he had in his first 55 games in the competition (two).
He has assisted via a corner in his last two games, with only Ashley Williams for Everton in April 2017 assisting a goal from a corner situation in three consecutive appearances in Premier League history.
Ipswich – Omari Hutchinson
Despite failing to notch a goal this season, Hutchinson has been a threat for the Tractor Boys.
In the Premier League, only Mohammed Kudus (28), Jeremy Doku (22) and Adama Traore have completed more dribbles than the Englishman (18).
Ipswich have also applied the second-most pressures to opponents in the Premier League this season (1,736) with Hutchinson top among all players for those pressures (316).
MATCH PREDICTION: BRENTFORD WIN
This is the first ever top-flight meeting between Brentford and Ipswich. It will be the 1452nd fixture to be played in England’s top-flight, and the 937th in the Premier League.
Brentford have lost just one of their last nine league games against Ipswich (W4 D4), with this the first meeting between the sides since a 2-0 home win for the Bees in April 2019.
Ipswich will also have to be aware of the Bees’ aerial threat. Only Aston Villa (five) have scored more headed goals in the Premier League this season than Brentford (four).
However, after losing a league-high 30 points from winning positions in the Premier League last season, Brentford have also dropped the most when leading in the competition this term (11). The Bees have scored first in each of their last six league games but have gone on to win just two of them (D1 L3).
McKenna’s side remain winless in the Premier League this season (D4 L4). In only two previous league campaigns have they endured longer winless starts, both in the Championship in 2009-10 (14) and 2018-19 (11).
Ipswich have also had the fewest shots (75), fewest shots on target (23) and had the fewest touches in the opposition’s box (130) in the Premier League this season, while the Tractor Boys have also accumulated the lowest expected goals (xG) total (6.3).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Brentford – 54.2%
Draw – 22.6%
Ipswich – 23.2%