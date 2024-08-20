Jamie Vardy says a little half-time chat inspired Leicester City to earn a draw against Tottenham after he felt they showed the visitors too much respect in the first half. (More Football News)
The veteran striker, 37, netted a second-half equaliser as Premier League new boys Leicester earned a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium on Monday.
Leicester were completely outclassed in a first half in which Spurs were unlucky to only have Pedro Porro's header to show for their efforts.
But Vardy's goal changed the momentum and earned last season's Championship victors a point in Steve Cooper's first game in charge.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Vardy said: "We just had a little chat between ourselves at half-time.
"Tottenham are a really good team but we have them too much respect and we started getting after them and it changed the momentum.
"We said when it got to 40 minutes make sure you go in not conceding any more. We'll take the point and move on now."
Vardy missed a lot of pre-season through injury but put in a good shift for his side and missed a great one-on-one chance to win it before being withdrawn after 79 minutes.
"I was as fit as a fiddle until I got to about 65 minutes, if I'm honest," Vardy added.
"I wouldn't say I am doing anything differently playing-wise. Probably adapted a bit by dropping in but I think the main thing is I am looking after myself recovery-wise to the maximum."