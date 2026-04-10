Platense 0-2 Corinthians, Copa Libertadores 2026: Brazilian Giants Subdue Argentine Rivals In Buenos Aires - In Pics
Former champions Corinthians started their CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 group stage campaign with a 2-0 win over Platense at Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez, Florida, Buenos Aires, on Thursday. The Brazilian giants rode second-half goals from Kayke Ferrari and Yuri Alberto to subdue the spirited hosts, who are making their tournament debut. In another Group E match, Penarol -- the five-time Libertadores champions from Uruguay -- played out a 1-1 draw with Independiente Santa Fe in the Colombian capital Bogota. In Group H, Universidad Central (Venezuela) beat 3-1 visiting Libertad (Paraguay) at home, while Argentina's Rosario Central were held to a goalless draw by Ecuadorean side Independiente del Valle at home. The group stage features 32 teams. Matchday 1 of the tournament proper was completed with the Group E and H fixtures on Thursday.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE