Platense 0-2 Corinthians, Copa Libertadores 2026: Brazilian Giants Subdue Argentine Rivals In Buenos Aires - In Pics

Former champions Corinthians started their CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 group stage campaign with a 2-0 win over Platense at Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez, Florida, Buenos Aires, on Thursday. The Brazilian giants rode second-half goals from Kayke Ferrari and Yuri Alberto to subdue the spirited hosts, who are making their tournament debut. In another Group E match, Penarol -- the five-time Libertadores champions from Uruguay -- played out a 1-1 draw with Independiente Santa Fe in the Colombian capital Bogota. In Group H, Universidad Central (Venezuela) beat 3-1 visiting Libertad (Paraguay) at home, while Argentina's Rosario Central were held to a goalless draw by Ecuadorean side Independiente del Valle at home. The group stage features 32 teams. Matchday 1 of the tournament proper was completed with the Group E and H fixtures on Thursday.

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Platense Vs Corinthians Copa Libertadores match-Kayke Ferrari
Kayke Ferrari of Brazil's Corinthians, right, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina's Platense during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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Platense Vs Corinthians Copa Libertadores match-Ignacio Vazquez
Ignacio Vazquez of Argentina's Platense, center, protects the ball from Yuri Alberto of Brazil's Corinthians during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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Platense Vs Corinthians Copa Libertadores match-Guido Mainero
Guido Mainero of Argentina's Platense, left, and Kayke Ferrari of Brazil's Corinthians vie for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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Platense Vs Corinthians Copa Libertadores match-Fernando Diniz
Coach Fernando Diniz of Brazil's Corinthians looks on prior to a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match against Argentina's Platense in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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Platense Vs Corinthians Copa Libertadores match-Kayke Ferrari
Kayke Ferrari of Brazil's Corinthians celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina's Platense during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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Platense Vs Corinthians Copa Libertadores match-Kayke Ferrari
Kayke Ferrari of Brazil's Corinthians, back, scores his side's opening goal against Argentina's Platense during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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Fans of Argentina's Platense react during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match against Brazil's Corinthians in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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Platense Vs Corinthians Copa Libertadores match-Kayke Ferrari
Kayke Ferrari of Brazil's Corinthians, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina's Platense during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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Platense Vs Corinthians Copa Libertadores match-Kayke Ferrari
Kayke Ferrari of Brazil's Corinthians celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina's Platense during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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Platense Vs Corinthians Copa Libertadores match-Platense fans
Fans of Argentina's Platense cheer prior to the start of a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match against Brazil's Corinthians in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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