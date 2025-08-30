Atalanta's Ivan Juric uncertain about Ademola Lookman's future
Lookman training separately while seeking a move to Inter Milan
Luca Percassi confirms Lookman can only leave for non-Italian club
Juric hopes for more signings before the transfer deadline
Atalanta boss Ivan Juric hopes to see more incomings before the end of the transfer deadline but said he is unsure about the future of Ademola Lookman with just a few days left of the window.
Lookman has been training separately from the rest of the squad as he looks to force through a move to Inter, who had a bid rejected at the end of last month.
Atalanta's chief executive, Luca Percassi, stated that there had been an agreement that the Nigerian international would only leave for a club outside of Italy's top league.
Juric is hesitant over whether the forward will still make the move before the window shuts, or if he can be reintegrated into the squad for the season ahead.
"I don't know anything about Lookman," said the Croatian at his pre-match press conference.
"It's difficult to hazard a guess on what will happen or if he will remain."
Nevertheless, Juric was hopeful of more signings to freshen up the squad as they look to compete on multiple fronts.
He said: "I think that could still get some more moves done before the transfer deadline."
Atalanta began their Serie A campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Pisa, and Juric wants his side to be more clinical as they aim for their first league win of the season against Parma this weekend.
He said: "The second half against Pisa was excellent, but the only problem was that we failed to capitalise on our chances.
"We've also got to improve on dealing with the long ball game of opponents."
The Croatian is under no illusions of the threat Parma will pose under new boss Carlos Cuesta, who served as an assistant to Mikel Arteta at Arsenal for five years.
Indeed, Parma won their last Serie A match against Atalanta, ending a run of seven successive defeats, and could now win back-to-back matches against them in the competition for the first time since 2013-14 (three in that case).
However, Parma have lost their four Serie A home games against Atalanta by an aggregate score of 13-5.
This weekend's hosts could suffer five defeats in a row on their own patch against a single opponent for the first time in their top-flight history.
"Parma are a tough opponent," Juric added. "They had the first really big chance of their game against Juventus, even if they eventually lost.
"[Carlos] Cuesta comes from Arsenal, so I expect an aggressive pressing game and danger on set plays.
"We use zonal defending and know how to adjust from game to game.
"Arsenal and in general the Premier League are tactical inspirations for me, there is such a maniacal focus on certain aspects that we don’t really pay attention to."