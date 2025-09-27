PSG Vs Auxerre Live Streaming, Ligue 1 2025-26: When, Where To Watch French League Match On TV & Online

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will welcome Auxerre FC in matchday 6 of the ongoing Ligue 1 2025-26 campaign on Sunday, September 28 (IST) at the Parc des Princes. PSG are the reigning champions and come into this game on the back of a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Marseille.
AJ Auxerre, on the other hand, will come into this match as underdogs and are placed 10th the league standings. Since their opening day victory, Auxerre have lost three consecutive matches.
Match Details:
Location: Paris, France
Stadium: Parc des Princes
Date and Kickoff time: September 28 – 12:35 am
PSG Vs Auxerre, Ligue 1 2025-26: Head-to-head Record
Total matches: 27
PSG won: 14
AJ Auxerre won: 6
Draws: 7
PSG Vs Auxerre, Ligue 1 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The PSG vs AJ Auxerre, Ligue 1 2025-26 match will be played at Parc des Princes on Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 12:30am IST.
The PSG vs AJ Auxerre, Ligue 1 2025-26 match will not be telecast or live streamed in India. In France, fans can catch the fixture live on DAZN France, Molotov, Amazon Prime Video, Ligue1+.