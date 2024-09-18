Girona captain Cristhian Stuani deserves more than anyone to be in the team for the side's first-ever Champions League game on Wednesday against Paris Saint-Germain, head coach Michel said. (More Sports News)
Michel promised the 37-year-old striker that he would give him the captain's armband when they play in the Champions League after he grabbed an injury-time winner against Real Betis in March.
Girona, who had never qualified for Europe's top club competition in their 94-year history, finally secured a place in the Champions League by finishing third in the LaLiga standings last season.
"Stuani deserves to be in the starting eleven. He has been wearing this shirt for many years. He deserves it more than anyone," Sanchez told reporters on Tuesday.
"The reality is that last year we did things spectacularly. We have arrived at a place that we deserve. We are excited, motivated.
"It's a dream and you have to enjoy it. The growth of this club is demonstrated by moments like this. We have to give our version and enjoy ourselves."
Stuani will be aged 37 years and 342 days on the day of this game and would be the second-oldest outfield debutant in Champions League history, behind Anastasios Mitropoulos (40 years, 109 days) who made a brief substitute appearance for Olympiakos against Rosenborg in December 1997.
Uruguay international Stuani said it would be a dream come true to play in the competition with the club he joined in 2017.
"It is a pride and an honour to be part of all this. It's very special. Not only because of what it means for Girona to play in the Champions League," Stuani said.
"I'm lucky and it's a privilege to be able to enjoy a game like this. It's a dream day and I'm going to achieve it with the club of my life."
The last Spanish side to debut in the competition was Malaga back in the 2012-13 campaign, while each of the last three debuting Spanish sides have gone on to make the knockout stages (Villarreal in 2005-06, Sevilla in 2007-08 and Malaga in 2012-13).
However, only one of the last 28 teams travelling away to PSG for the first time in the Champions League have come away with a victory (D8 L19), with Manchester United winning 3-1 in March 2019.