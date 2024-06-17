Paris Olympic Games 2024: Mbappe Accepts Omission, Hopes France 'Bring Home The Gold'

Kylian Mbappe accepts he will play no part at the forthcoming Paris Olympics, but hopes France "bring home the gold medal" in his absence. (More Football News)
The forward, who will join Real Madrid on June 30, was left out of Thierry Henry's provisional 25-man squad for the Games, which begins on July 24 - 10 days after the Euro 2024 final.
Mbappe had reportedly hoped to feature as one of Les Bleus' three overage players allowed per team in the primarily under-23 event.
However, Madrid ruled out the involvement of their players already featuring in the European Championship or Copa America.
"My club's position was very clear, so from that moment on, I think I won't be taking part in the games," Mbappe told reporters ahead of France's Euro 2024 opener against Austria.
"That's just the way it is, and I understand that too. I’m joining a new team in September, so it's not the best way to start an adventure.
"Now, I think I'm going to wish this French team all the best. I'm going to watch every game. Of course, as a fan, things will change. I hope they'll bring home the gold medal."
Mbappe's full attention is now on aiming to help France land a record-equalling third European Championship title in Germany.
The 25-year-old, who missed training earlier this week, provided an update on his fitness.
"I think the most important thing is not necessarily the physical, but the mental," he said. "How far I'm willing to go to win, that's the most important thing.
"I'm ready to win, it's more of a mental issue. My head is perfect, now let's see how my legs are. The most important thing is to be connected and to be fully invested in the mission we have, which is to win the match."