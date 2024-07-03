Paris Olympic Games 2024: Manchester City's Julian Alvarez Named In Argentina Squad

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez has been named in Argentina's Olympics squad for the Paris games and is likely to miss the start of the 2024-25 Premier League season. (More Football News)
Alvarez, who is currently at the Copa America with La Albiceleste, was included in Javier Mascherano's 18-man squad as one of the three overage players, along with Geronimo Rulli and Nicolas Otamendi.
The final of the Copa America takes place just 10 days before the Olympics begins, with Mascherano’s side playing Morocco, Iraq and Ukraine in the group stage in France.
With the Olympics final to be played on August 9, the day before Manchester City's Community Shield fixture against Manchester United, Alvarez's involvement in the Olympics has almost certainly ruled him out of the start of the new season.
Last season, the 24-year-old made 54 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side, more than any other player and is yet to have a break from football.
Claudio Echeverri has also been included in the squad. The teenager joined the Premier League champions in January but immediately returned to River Plate on loan.
Sergio Gomez has also been called up by Spain for the competition, meaning Guardiola has three players competing at this summer’s games in Paris.