Football

Pafos Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League: Kane Brace Leads Bavarians To 5-1 Win

Bayern Munich cruised to a 5-1 win over Pafos in the Champions League, with Harry Kane continuing his prolific form with a first-half double to take his season tally to 17. Raphaël Guerreiro and Nicolas Jackson added goals before Michael Olise struck in the second half to complete the scoring, while Mislav Orsic netted a spectacular effort for the hosts. Bayern dominated throughout, creating numerous chances and maintaining their 100 percent record in Europe, despite Pafos briefly threatening on a few occasions.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match Pafos Vs Bayern Munich_1
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Pafos Vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

Bayern's Harry Kane, center, with teammates applaud their fans after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.

2/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match Pafos Vs Bayern Munich_
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Pafos Vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

Bayern's Nicolas Jackson, second left, makes an attempt to score against Pafos' goalkeeper Neofytos Michail makes a save during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.

3/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match Pafos Vs Bayern Munich_Sacha Boey
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Pafos Vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

Bayern's Sacha Boey, left controls the ball as Pafos' Derrick Luckassen runs during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.

4/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match Pafos Vs Bayern Munich_Vincent Kompany
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Pafos Vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany instructs his players during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.

5/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match Pafos Vs Bayern Munich_1
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Pafos Vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

Bayern's Nicolas Jackson, right, and Pafos' Derrick Luckassen vie for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.

6/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match Pafos Vs Bayern Munich_ Michael Olise
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Pafos Vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

Bayern's Michael Olise celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.

7/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match Pafos Vs Bayern Munich_David Goldar
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Pafos Vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

Pafos' David Goldar jumps as Pafos' goalkeeper Neofytos Michail tries to save a ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.

8/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match Pafos Vs Bayern Munich_Kostas Pileas
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Pafos Vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

Pafos' Kostas Pileas, right, tries to stop Bayern's Konrad Laimer during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.

9/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match Pafos Vs Bayern Munich_Nikos Christodoulides
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Pafos Vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, center, applauds ahead of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.

10/10
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match Pafos Vs Bayern Munich_David Luiz,
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Pafos Vs Bayern Munich | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

Pafos' David Luiz, left, tries to stop Bayern's Michael Olise during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.

