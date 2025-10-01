Bayern's Harry Kane, center, with teammates applaud their fans after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.
Bayern's Nicolas Jackson, second left, makes an attempt to score against Pafos' goalkeeper Neofytos Michail makes a save during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.
Bayern's Sacha Boey, left controls the ball as Pafos' Derrick Luckassen runs during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.
Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany instructs his players during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.
Bayern's Nicolas Jackson, right, and Pafos' Derrick Luckassen vie for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.
Bayern's Michael Olise celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.
Pafos' David Goldar jumps as Pafos' goalkeeper Neofytos Michail tries to save a ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.
Pafos' Kostas Pileas, right, tries to stop Bayern's Konrad Laimer during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, center, applauds ahead of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.
Pafos' David Luiz, left, tries to stop Bayern's Michael Olise during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Pafos FC and FC Bayern Munich at Alphamega stadium in Limassol, Cyprus.