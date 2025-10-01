Football

Pafos Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League: Kane Brace Leads Bavarians To 5-1 Win

Bayern Munich cruised to a 5-1 win over Pafos in the Champions League, with Harry Kane continuing his prolific form with a first-half double to take his season tally to 17. Raphaël Guerreiro and Nicolas Jackson added goals before Michael Olise struck in the second half to complete the scoring, while Mislav Orsic netted a spectacular effort for the hosts. Bayern dominated throughout, creating numerous chances and maintaining their 100 percent record in Europe, despite Pafos briefly threatening on a few occasions.