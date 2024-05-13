Football

Olivier Giroud Leaving AC Milan, To Join Major League Soccer At End Of Season

The Frenchman joined the club in July 2021 from Chelsea, winning the Serie A title in his first season. Olivier Giroud has scored 48 goals in 130 games in all competitions for AC Milan

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud.


Olivier Giroud announced he will be leaving Milan to join the MLS at the end of the season when his contract expires. (More Football News)

The Frenchman joined the club in July 2021 from Chelsea, winning the Serie A title in his first season.

Giroud has scored 48 goals in 130 games in all competitions for Milan, netting 16 of those this season to help them to a second-place finish.

In an emotional interview with the club’s media channels, Giroud said: "I'm here to tell you that the next two games will be my last for Milan. My career will continue in MLS.

Giroud celebrates after scoring France's first goal against Poland. - null
Olivier Giroud Breaks Thierry Henry's Record To Become France's All-Time Leading Goalscorer

BY

"I'm very proud of everything I've done here at Milan across three seasons. It's the right time to announce it. I'm a bit emotional. My story with Milan ends this season, but Milan will forever remain in my heart."

Though Giroud did not confirm which team he would be joining in the MLS, previous reports suggested he could be moving to LAFC to link up with his France international team-mate, Hugo Lloris. 

