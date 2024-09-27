Football

Ole Solskjaer 'Would Say Yes Every Day Of The Week' To Manchester United Return

Solskjaer was dismissed by the Red Devils in November 2021 after just under three years in charge at Old Trafford

manchester-united-football-ole-solskjaer
Solskjaer managed United between 2018 and 2021
info_icon

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be open to returning to Manchester United as manager, admitting he "would say yes every day of the week" if the possibility arose. (More Football News)

Solskjaer was dismissed by the Red Devils in November 2021 after just under three years in charge at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian, who initially replaced Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December 2018, led United to a second-place Premier League finish in the 2020-21 season, but a run of six defeats in 11 matches culminated in his departure.

Erik ten Hag - the man who permanently succeeded him at Old Trafford - has come under increasing pressure following a difficult start to this term, which has brought just three wins from the Red Devils' opening eight games.

And Solskjaer, who has worked as a technical observer for UEFA since leaving the club, refused to rule out a second stint in charge if called upon.

Erik ten Hag questioned Manchester United's mentality in their Europa League opener. - null
Erik Ten Hag Questions Manchester United Mentality In UEFA Europa League Opener

BY Stats Perform

"If the family [United] asks, I would say yes every day of the week," he said during a Q&A at the Oslo Business Forum.

"It feels wrong to talk about jobs that other people have now, but I would say yes, of course."

With Norway coach Stale Solbakken expected to step down at the end of their 2026 World Cup campaign, Solskjaer admitted he would also be tempted by the opportunity to take charge of his nation.

"I am a proud Norwegian," he added. "Of course, if the question arises - when Stale decides to give up - I will happily engage in discussions."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Kanpur Weather Forecast: Rain Could Affect First Three Days
  2. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Suspense Over Pitch Continues As Two Strips Laid At Green Park Stadium
  3. IND Vs BAN Kanpur Test: Green Park Stadium's C Stand 'Unsafe'; Only Limited Seats Up For Sale
  4. SL Vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1: Dinesh Chandimal Century Sets Stage For Big Sri Lanka Score
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Pitch Report: Expectations From Kanpur's Unpredictable Green Park Stadium
Football News
  1. Ole Solskjaer 'Would Say Yes Every Day Of The Week' To Manchester United Return
  2. Malmo 0-2 Rangers: Bajrami And Mccausland Seal Ideal Europa League Start
  3. East Bengal Vs FC Goa Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch EBFC Vs FCG Match
  4. Brentford v West Ham, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players And Prediction
  5. Arsenal Vs Leicester City Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players To Watch Out For
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
  2. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
  3. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  4. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  5. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No Such Decision Taken': Himachal Govt Denies Vikramaditya Singh's Claims On Display Of Street Vendors' Details
  2. Government Blocks Websites Exposing Aadhaar, PAN Information
  3. 2 States, 2 Death Penalties In One Day Under POCSO Act; Another Gets Rigorous Imprisonment
  4. Mpox Advisory: Health Secretary Advises States And UTs To Strengthen Preventive Measures | Key Details
  5. Paracetamol, Pan-D Among 50+ Drugs Flagged As 'Not Of Standard Quality' | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  3. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  4. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  5. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Deep Divide Rises Within Israeli Government As Tensions Escalate In Lebanon, Gaza | What We Know
  2. David's Sling, Iron Dome And More: Israel's Defence System Explained
  3. Russia-Ukraine: Overnight Russian Airstrikes Target Kyiv For 5 Hours, Hit Power Grids
  4. Hezbollah Drone Commander Killed In Beirut Strikes; Israel Rejects Call For Ceasefire | Key Developments
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur
  3. Nipah: Kerala's Annual Health Hazard Could Be Yet Another Impact Of Ecological Imbalance
  4. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Tests In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  5. 'Hindus Go Back': BAPS Temple Desecrated In California, 2nd Incident In 10 Days| A Look At Past Cases
  6. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  7. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  8. Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match