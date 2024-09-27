Ole Solskjaer 'Would Say Yes Every Day Of The Week' To Manchester United Return

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be open to returning to Manchester United as manager, admitting he "would say yes every day of the week" if the possibility arose. (More Football News)
Solskjaer was dismissed by the Red Devils in November 2021 after just under three years in charge at Old Trafford.
The Norwegian, who initially replaced Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December 2018, led United to a second-place Premier League finish in the 2020-21 season, but a run of six defeats in 11 matches culminated in his departure.
Erik ten Hag - the man who permanently succeeded him at Old Trafford - has come under increasing pressure following a difficult start to this term, which has brought just three wins from the Red Devils' opening eight games.
And Solskjaer, who has worked as a technical observer for UEFA since leaving the club, refused to rule out a second stint in charge if called upon.
"If the family [United] asks, I would say yes every day of the week," he said during a Q&A at the Oslo Business Forum.
"It feels wrong to talk about jobs that other people have now, but I would say yes, of course."
With Norway coach Stale Solbakken expected to step down at the end of their 2026 World Cup campaign, Solskjaer admitted he would also be tempted by the opportunity to take charge of his nation.
"I am a proud Norwegian," he added. "Of course, if the question arises - when Stale decides to give up - I will happily engage in discussions."