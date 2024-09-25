Nottingham Forest Vs Fulham Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch

Emile Smith Rowe already feels at home at Fulham, as the former Arsenal man looks to continue his positive start to the season at Nottingham Forest on Saturday. (More Football News)
Smith Rowe left Arsenal after 14 years at the club to join Marco Silva's team in a deal reportedly worth up to £35 million last month, and he has wasted no time in making an impact.
He has contributed to goals in each of his first three home games with Fulham (two goals, one assist), scoring their second goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Newcastle United.
Ahead of this week's trip to the City Ground to face Forest, who are one point better off than Fulham and still unbeaten, Smith Rowe said he was delighted with his start.
"I couldn't be happier, we just had another really good performance and now it's onto the next one," Smith Rowe told the club's website.
"I think it's all been about getting my confidence back and getting back on the pitch. Everyone knows it's been a difficult couple of years for me.
"I'm feeling really happy out on the pitch and the gaffer is giving me so much confidence. I'm really happy here and it feels like home already, so it's good."
Forest, meanwhile, played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Brighton last time out, going 1-0 up through Chris Wood's opener before falling behind, only for Ramon Sosa to score a second-half equaliser.
Speaking after that game, New Zealand striker Wood said: "It is always good to get something out of the game when coming away from home in the Premier League. Brighton is a tough place to come, they are a good side.
"We got into the lead well and they weren't causing us too many problems until the goal went in. Then we went on a down spell and they had a good spell. They are a good side, and that's how it goes.
"Unfortunately, we couldn't capitalise on it but we have strong character in the group, fought back and scored a lovely goal to equalise."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Nottingham Forest – Chris Wood
Since Nuno Espirito Santo's first game in charge of Forest on December 23 last year, only five players have scored more Premier League goals than Wood (14 in 21 games).
Wood has converted 29% of his shots in that time (14/48), while he also netted in a 3-1 victory for Forest when they last hosted Fulham on April 2.
Fulham – Andreas Pereira
In the Premier League in 2024, only Kevin De Bruyne (74) has created more chances than Fulham's Pereira (66), with 41 of those coming via set-plays, the most of any player.
It is the most Premier League chances created by a Fulham player in a calendar year since 2011 (Danny Murphy, 74).
MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW
Fulham have won more league games against Nottingham Forest than they have versus any other opponent in their league history (42). They have won eight of their last 11 against the Tricky Trees, losing three.
However, Forest's 3-1 victory in this exact fixture last term ended a run of four straight home league defeats to Fulham. They last beat them in back-to-back home league matches in 2014-15.
Nuno's side should enter the match in high spirits as one of just four sides who remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season, alongside Manchester City, Arsenal and Brighton.
Forest last avoided defeat in their opening six matches of a league campaign in 2014-15 in the Championship (first 11).
Fulham, however, have also performed well, with only City (36), Spurs (35) and Liverpool (34) bettering their 28 shots on target in the Premier League this season. Their current average of 5.6 shots on target per game is their best in any Premier League campaign. An entertaining draw could be on the cards.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Nottingham Forest – 39%
Fulham – 34.4%
Draw – 26.5%