Oliver Glasner acknowledged tough times are aplenty at Crystal Palace but urged his side to come together after their 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest. (More Football News)
Monday's defeat marked just the fourth time in Palace history that they have gone winless through their first eight league games to start a campaign (also in 1922-23, 1973-74 and 1992-93).
Chris Wood's second-half finish, squirming under the grasp of a disappointed Dean Henderson, proved the difference at the City Ground.
Sitting 18th in the table and a point adrift of safety, Austria's Glasner issued a rallying cry in the face of adversity.
"We are all frustrated and disappointed and as always one or two situations decide the game," Glasner told Sky Sports.
"At the moment it goes against us, but this is the time we have to get through it together.
"I saw the team fighting from the first to the last second, we created chances, hit the post twice. At the moment, we don't score goals and we have to be honest.
"No goal today, no goal against Liverpool, no goal versus [Manchester] United, and if you play like this it is difficult to win.
"We make one mistake and we get punished. That is the situation we are in. But the only guys that can turn it around is this team."
Goals remain a problem for Glasner's side, with the Eagles failing to find the net in half of their top-flight outings this season.
That may come as little surprise, though, considering Palace have failed to score in 150 Premier League games since their return to the division in 2013, which is at least 28 more than any other side.
Glasner remains confident in his struggling team to turn things around, however.
"We worked and worked and worked to come back, but they do not concede many goals at the moment," he added. "It's disappointing, but the mindset of the players makes me positive for the future.
"You can trust us. We are the guys that may suffer the most. I see the players now in the dressing room, and it is our job to support them, to lift their heads up and stay positive, but it's not that easy.
"We have to rely on the experience of the group, some of the players will have seen this at previous clubs, to come back and work together and go again."
Wood, meanwhile, became just the third player to reach 20 Premier League goals for Forest, after Bryan Roy (24) and Stan Collymore (22), when his right-footed volley snuck past the hand of Henderson.
That strike lifted Forest up to eighth in the table after their first home win of the season, and the New Zealand international believes improvements are still to come under Nuno Espirito Santo.
"You have to have as high expectations as possible and keep believing that you can keep doing better and better," he told Sky Sports.
"How we have started the season, we believe we can keep improving and pushing further and further up the table."