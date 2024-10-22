Football

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner Urges Unity To Combat Struggles After Latest PL Defeat

Monday's defeat marked just the fourth time in Palace history that they have gone winless through their first eight league games to start a campaign

Oliver-Glasner
Oliver Glasner cut a downbeat figure at the City Ground after the full-time whistle
info_icon

Oliver Glasner acknowledged tough times are aplenty at Crystal Palace but urged his side to come together after their 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest. (More Football News)

Monday's defeat marked just the fourth time in Palace history that they have gone winless through their first eight league games to start a campaign (also in 1922-23, 1973-74 and 1992-93).

Chris Wood's second-half finish, squirming under the grasp of a disappointed Dean Henderson, proved the difference at the City Ground.

Sitting 18th in the table and a point adrift of safety, Austria's Glasner issued a rallying cry in the face of adversity.

"We are all frustrated and disappointed and as always one or two situations decide the game," Glasner told Sky Sports. 

Chris Wood celebrates against Crystal Palace - null
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Chris Wood Winner Keeps Eagles Winless

BY Stats Perform

"At the moment it goes against us, but this is the time we have to get through it together.

"I saw the team fighting from the first to the last second, we created chances, hit the post twice. At the moment, we don't score goals and we have to be honest.

"No goal today, no goal against Liverpool, no goal versus [Manchester] United, and if you play like this it is difficult to win.

"We make one mistake and we get punished. That is the situation we are in. But the only guys that can turn it around is this team."

Goals remain a problem for Glasner's side, with the Eagles failing to find the net in half of their top-flight outings this season.

That may come as little surprise, though, considering Palace have failed to score in 150 Premier League games since their return to the division in 2013, which is at least 28 more than any other side.

Glasner remains confident in his struggling team to turn things around, however.

"We worked and worked and worked to come back, but they do not concede many goals at the moment," he added. "It's disappointing, but the mindset of the players makes me positive for the future.

"You can trust us. We are the guys that may suffer the most. I see the players now in the dressing room, and it is our job to support them, to lift their heads up and stay positive, but it's not that easy.

"We have to rely on the experience of the group, some of the players will have seen this at previous clubs, to come back and work together and go again."

Wood, meanwhile, became just the third player to reach 20 Premier League goals for Forest, after Bryan Roy (24) and Stan Collymore (22), when his right-footed volley snuck past the hand of Henderson.

That strike lifted Forest up to eighth in the table after their first home win of the season, and the New Zealand international believes improvements are still to come under Nuno Espirito Santo.

"You have to have as high expectations as possible and keep believing that you can keep doing better and better," he told Sky Sports.

"How we have started the season, we believe we can keep improving and pushing further and further up the table."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  2. England Vs West Indies: Jos Buttler's Injury Sees Liam Livingstone Called Up As ODI Captain
  3. SL-A Vs BAN-A Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. India A Squad For Australia Tour: Ruturaj Gaikwad Named Captain; Ishan Kishan Returns
  5. AFG-A Vs HK Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: BVB Need 'Everything' To Overcome Los Blancos, Says Nuri Sahin
  2. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner Urges Unity To Combat Struggles After Latest PL Defeat
  3. Neymar Makes Al Hilal Comeback After 12-Month Injury Lay-off
  4. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Chris Wood Winner Keeps Eagles Winless
  5. Odisha FC Vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024-25 Match
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  2. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  3. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lawrence Bishnoi And A Global Trail Of Bodies
  2. Kala Jatheri: Close Confidante
  3. Anmol Bishnoi: Brother In Arms
  4. BRICS 2024: Modi's 2nd Russia Visit, Bilateral Talks & New Members | What's On Agenda
  5. Weather Wrap: Rain Lashes Bengaluru; Delhi Breathes 'Very Poor' Air; Cyclone Dana To Hit Bengal, Odisha
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  5. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
World News
  1. India Announces Major Breakthrough With China On Border Patrolling
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  5. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
Latest Stories
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  6. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  7. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  8. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers Lead BAN Fightback After SA Bundle Hosts For Just 106