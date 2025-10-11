Norway Vs Israel Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: When, Where to Watch NOR Vs ISR

Summary of this article:
Norway are undefeated in the FIFA World Cup European qualifiers, scoring 25 goals in 6 matches
Erling Haaland needs only 2 goals against Israel to complete 50 international goals
Norway Vs Israel to be live-streamed on Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network
Norway's golden generation are flying high in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers and tonight they take on Israel in a Group I reverse fixture on matchday 7 of the on-going qualifying round.
The Norwegians are looking well on course to their first-ever World Cup finals appearance in 27 years with their previous and last appearance coming during the 1998 edition.
A victory against minnows Israel will further strengthen their chances of a direct qualification and after scoring 11 goals in their previous match against Moldova, Norway's confidence is in cloud 9.
Their talismanic striker Erling Haaland, who has scored 9 goals in 5 qualifying matches, is also on the verge of scripting history. If he finds the back of the net twice, he will become the latest player to score 50 international goals and the first Norwegian ever to do so.
Israel, who scored 2 goals in their previous meeting against Norway earlier this year, will have to defend for their lives if they want to keep Haaland from finding the back of the net.
Norway Vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details
When and Where will Norway Vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers be played?
Norway will be hosting Israel in tonight's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match at the Ullevaal Stadion from 9:30PM (IST) onwards.
Where will the Norway Vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match telecast live in India?
The match between Norway and Israel will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports Network.