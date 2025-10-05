Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Guimaraes, Woltemade Pile Pressure On Postecoglou

Bruno Guimaraes opens scoring with long-range stunner in 58th minute
Nick Woltemade's 84th-minute penalty makes it 2-0 for Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest have now failed to keep clean sheet in each of their last 15 Premier League games
Bruno Guimaraes' long-range stunner and Nick Woltemade's penalty were enough for Newcastle United to defeat Nottingham Forest 2-0, piling further pressure on Ange Postecoglou.
Eddie Howe's side came to life after a lacklustre first half, with Guimaraes curling a lovely effort past former Newcastle goalkeeper Matz Sels in the Forest goal.
Woltemade then kept his nerve from 12 yards in the 84th minute after former Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson clipped Guimaraes in the area.
Sandro Tonali was brilliantly denied by Sels, and Woltemade had crashed the crossbar from close range before the German scored from the spot, as Forest were left 17th in the Premier League.
Joelinton ought to have done better with a shot straight at Sels when rushing to meet Kieran Trippier's centre and was denied by a fine stop by the Forest goalkeeper with a back-post header shortly after in an otherwise quiet first half.
Morato almost undid all that good work with an ugly touch in his own penalty area, but recovered to make a fine block to prevent Woltemade's volley.
Dan Burn saw a couple of penalty shouts fall on deaf ears before Guimaraes opened the scoring by bending a fine 25-yard effort past Sels.
Sels denied Tonali's exquisite dink and Woltemade rattled the woodwork, but the German finally got on the scoresheet, firing high into the top-left corner when Anderson was pinged for a tired clip on Guimaraes.
Data Debrief: Woltemade matches Shearer as pressure grows on Postecoglou
Woltemade is fast becoming a fans' favourite at Newcastle, and he has now scored in each of his first three Premier League home outings. The German joins Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer to achieve such a feat.
Newcastle have now won seven of their last eight league meetings with Forest, including their last four in a row. The Magpies last won more in succession over the Tricky Trees in March 1937 (five).
It continues to be a miserable stint for Postecoglou at Forest, though. They have won none of their opening four league games under the Australian, who is the first Forest manager since Andy Beattie in 1960 to do so (he failed to win his opening eight).
Moreover, he is the first Forest boss since John Baynes in 1925 to fail to win any of his opening seven matches in all competitions.
Forest have now failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 15 Premier League games, their joint-longest run since returning to the competition in 2022 (also 15 from Feb-May 2023).